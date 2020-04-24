The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus paid tribute to its front-line healthcare workers, local and federal police, fire departments and other law enforcement Thursday night with a socially distanced procession.
The motorcade delivered a display of lights and sirens while driving around the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Children’s Hospital Colorado (located on the Anschutz Medical Campus) and the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center next to the Aurora campus.
The iconic Fitzsimons Building located on the campus was lit up in blue for the procession.
The procession was visible from the windows of all three hospitals, organizers said.
“We wanted to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything the healthcare workers are doing in this pandemic event,” Randy Repola, chief of police for the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, said in a statement. “It was a really special moment and tribute. They’re on the frontlines in a different way than us, inside the hospital, so we wanted to come together to support one another in the fight against COVID-19.”
The campus includes the University of Colorado health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes and two nationally ranked independent hospitals that treat together more than 2 million adult and pediatric patients a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.