Arvada has debuted a “Safe and Open” campaign in which local businesses advertise that they will follow public health guidance upon reopening and in turn will be branded as a compliant establishment.
"Our local businesses are the heart of our community and the recent closures have made it incredibly difficult for each of them,” said Arvada Chamber of Commerce President Kami Welch. “This program is designed to create a community understanding of the thoughtful efforts that each business is implementing as they reopen.”
The chamber of commerce, city of Arvada, and Arvada Visitor’s Center, among other entities, formed the Arvada Resiliency Taskforce to survey businesses and gather sources of information during the pandemic. The “Safe and Open” pledge requires businesses to fill out an online form in which they describe what safety precautions they have implemented and their expectations of their customers. Establishments must agree to communicate safety protocols to employees and customers, adhere to guidance, and “do everything in my knowledge/ability to keep my customers safe.”
Participating businesses will appear in a directory that will be made public on May 9. That is the day that Jefferson County, along with other metro area jurisdictions, will transition to a “safer-at-home” phase that permits more flexibility for business reopenings.
