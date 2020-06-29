Arapahoe County has unveiled a financial aid program for lower-income households that lost wages from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program requires that county residents provide proof they applied for unemployment benefits and their household incomes do not exceed 80% of the median, which is approximately $78,500 for a family of four.
“This program offers support to community members who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Commissioner Bill Holen. “This will help these residents focus on other important needs such as putting food on the table, child care and anything else they need to do to stabilize their households during this recovery.”
Linda Haley, the county’s housing, community development and senior resources division manager, did not have a complete figure for the amount of assistance funding available from various sources.
There is no minimum level of award to renters and homeowners, she said, adding, “the maximum will depend on each individual situation.”
Haley did not estimate the dollar amount of assistance for a given homeowner or renter, but indicated that the multiple funding sources will have different eligibility requirements. It is the county’s goal to direct applicants to the best monetary grant for their situation.
“As we have learned with our previously existing rental program, the speed in which people receive assistance is directly related to their ability to turn in all of the documentation needed,” she said. “Once we have everything we can generally have a check processed within 10 days.”
