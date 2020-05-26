Arapahoe County commissioners have approved the distribution of $114.5 million the jurisdiction received as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act .
“This crisis, and the recovery from it, are not uniform situations, so we wanted to let our constituents target this direct relief as they see fit,” said board Chair Nancy Sharpe.
The money would address different aspects of coronavirus response, including $51.5 million that the county will allocate to its 13 municipalities. A stipulation of the bill that Congress passed in March said only jurisdictions with populations larger than 500,000 were eligible to receive money directly from the federal government. Aurora will receive the largest allocation, at $30.1 million, due to being the most populous locality.
Centennial, the second-largest city, will receive $10.3 million, and Bennett, the smallest locality with a population of 385 in the Arapahoe County portion, will receive nearly $36,000.
Some of the county’s priorities for its remaining $63 million are to expand testing and contact tracing, as well as to prepare for a second wave of infections later this year. There will also be programs to support local businesses, and funds to accommodate the changes to the county’s operations in light of public health requirements. All money must be spent by the end of December or it reverts to the federal government.
