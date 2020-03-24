The Colorado Apartment Association, which represents the managers and owners for 282,000 apartments, recommended that its members avoid rent increases and refrain from evicting tenants through the end of April.
“Today we’re standing with Governor Polis and recommending that our members take steps to help residents in need due to the COIVD-19 pandemic,” said Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association.
Gov. Jared Polis has advised against evictions during the pandemic, as businesses close and unemployment insurance claims soar. However, there is no statewide moratorium on evictions.
Guidelines from the association include advice to create payment plans for residents if they experience job loss due to the virus. Waiving late fees and sharing housing assistance options with tenants are also potential remedies for landlords to consider.
To promote public health, the association recommends limiting entry to rental properties for emergencies only and cleaning common areas more frequently. There is also a reminder to respect federal health privacy rules if there is a positive coronavirus test among apartment residents or employees.
