The association representing more than 300,000 apartment homes in Colorado said that nearly 84% of tenants paid rent for April, the first month following widespread layoffs and over 127,000 unemployment insurance claims resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Although this delinquency rate has increased, it is encouraging to learn that over 80% of Colorado residents who rent took personal responsibility to pay their monthly rent in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association. Williams explained that rent payments typically go toward covering mortgage costs, paying vendors and employees, and maintaining properties.
When asked if Williams meant that tenants who did not pay their rent due to job loss or hospitalization during the pandemic lacked "personal responsibility," Michelle Lyng, a spokesperson for CAA, clarified that he did not.
"We are grateful to those who had the ability to pay their rent and did, so that resources can be prioritized for those in dire financial situations," she said.
The delinquency estimate came from a survey of 44 housing entities that collectively manage 80,000 units in Colorado. In February, 7.8% of Colorado renters paid late. Even in April, Colorado exceeded the national average, which stood at 69% of tenants who made late payments, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. The CAA said that tenants who are unable to pay due to job loss or other change in circumstances should contact their landlords.
“Many housing providers are willing to waive late fees and work out restructured plans for residents with coronavirus-related income loss,” the association wrote on its website. The CAA clarified that it had “recommended” that landlords not raise rents or evict tenants during the pandemic.
The federal CARES Act provided $2.2 trillion of economic assistance to individuals and organizations and also contained a 120-day moratorium on evictions. Gov. Jared Polis, like other governors, has not supported the idea of a rent freeze. On April 1, Utah’s governor authorized a rent deferment period until May 15 for those who experienced COVID-19-related wage losses.
Lyng said that the CAA would not support a rent freeze, but that "no rental housing providers are removing people from their homes." She did not say whether the association had a definitive response to what might happen to residents after the stay-at-home order is lifted and tenants may have to repay past-due rent as the economy is still recovering. The association's advice was to "figure out a plan" with an individual's landlord. Those without a coronavirus-related issue with their health or wages, Lyng said, "are still expected to pay rent and will receive 10-day demand for payment notices as usual."
"Evictions will move forward with when the courts reopen," she added.
