Conservative advocacy organization Americans for Prosperity is looking for regulatory relief in the response to coronavirus.
The organization and its Hispanic-focused LIBRE Initiative sent a letter to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis this week, reiterating the state-based guidance issue sent to policymakers nationwide last month.
AFP produced digital ads recently commending Colorado's Democratic governor for actions on health care occupational licenses.
AFP asked public officials to:
- Lift regulations on health care providers to allow them to work in states with greatest needs, regardless of the state in which they are licensed.
- Expand access to digital tools and telehealth systems that can help reduce the burden on the system to improve access to health care and increase social distancing.
- Eliminate certificate of need mandates on hospital beds, CT scanners or other health care needs.
- Make information about the virus and policymakers’ decisions more transparent.
You can read the letter by clicking here.
These actions are in accordance with a memo AFP sent out last month that included guidance for state-based reforms to address the spread of COVID-19.
The LIBRE Initiative has been holding a series of digital town halls offering advice in Spanish on how to weather this storm. Recently, they interviewed Sen. Marco Rubio on how policymakers are providing relief to small business owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.