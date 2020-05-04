Adams County will award businesses up to $35,000 to retain workers on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic with money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a smaller-scale version of an in-demand federal program.
“This program can help small business owners financially in their time of need, and those owners can then provide support to their employees until our economy is stabilized,” said Commissioner Mary Hodge.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in late March gave $5 billion to the Community Development Block Grants program. Of that, $2 billion was reserved for state and local governments. The remainder was intended for assistance with utility and housing payments, as well as for preparation for and response to the coronavirus.
The Small Business Stabilization Program, as the county is calling it, provides short-term assistance to for-profit businesses to avoid job losses. The county will only accept 50 applications beginning at noon on May 4. The program may take on additional applicants if there are more funds.
To be eligible, a business must have between one and 25 employees and have been operating since Feb. 12, 2019, in Adams County. Companies must be able to show that they will use the assistance to maintain one full-time employee or two part-time employees (with certain income thresholds) and that they were unable to obtain sufficient help from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s similar but overburdened Paycheck Protection Program.
