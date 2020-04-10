The Board of County Commissioners for Adams County on Tuesday approved $350,000 for the purchase of personal protective equipment for employees not working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board prioritized allocating funds to pursue securing these resources for our frontline employees, vulnerable senior populations and healthcare providers,” board Chair Emma Pinter. County manager Raymond Gonzales has a $250,000 purchasing limit, and therefore the expenditure required a vote of the board.
The Adams County Foundation, which provided nearly $900,000 in funding to nonprofit groups in 2018, contributed $100,000 toward the PPE order, with the specific intent to supply senior citizens with protective materials.
“It has been challenging to secure equipment,” said Gonzales, adding that the county will “aggressively pursue” the supplies.
Due to high demand worldwide for gloves, respirators and other face coverings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that healthcare facilities implement "contingency strategies." Those include reusing PPE beyond the length of time traditionally prescribed, only wearing the equipment in essential circumstances, and employing barriers and ventilation in facilities where practicable.
Gov. Jared Polis has recommended that Coloradans leaving their homes wear face coverings made of cloth to provide protection. At the same time, he has requested more than two million N95 ventilators from the federal government. The CDC cautioned that once supplies are obtainable again, medical facilities should should "promptly resume standard practices."
