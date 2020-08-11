This week, Adams and Arapahoe counties announced new community COVID-19 testing sites operating daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free.
“Having this testing site in Adams County increases access to free testing for thousands of our residents, many of whom do not currently have health insurance or easy access to a COVID test,” said Adams County Board of Commissioners Chair Emma Pinter. “We are grateful to the State of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for partnering on this important initiative.”
At the Adams County location, Water World at 8801 N. Pecos St. in Federal Heights, there will be up to 2,500 tests per day. The county encourages people to register beforehand and says that people will receive results within two to four days.
In Arapahoe County, the site is at Aurora Sports Park at 19300 E. Colfax Ave., and there is also a recommended registration link. The same company, MAKO Medical, will oversee testing at both locations.
After Denver, the two jurisdictions have experienced the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado to date. The rate of identified infections is 1,277 per 100,000 people in Adams County and 1,127 per 100,000 people in Arapahoe. By that measure, Adams and Arapahoe are 11th and 14th, respectively, with several smaller, rural counties having the highest rates.
