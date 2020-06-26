Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and spiking cases of COVID-19 in many states, Americans are still planning to take 700 million trips between July and September, AAA estimates.
"When it comes to travel, two things are true: Folks want to get out and stretch their legs after months of ‘stay-at-home’ orders, but they're more cautious," said Skyler McKinley, the director of public affairs for AAA Colorado. "For now, they're setting aside extended vacations in favor of long weekend getaways — and they're packing up the car to get there."
AAA reached its conclusions from a forecast by the London-based IHS Markit. The company uses economic indicators including employment, the price of gasoline and hotel stays to estimate travel.
Based on the company’s data, AAA believes that 97% of summer travel will occur via car, with total miles traveled only 3% below the amount in 2019. However, airline travel will drop by 74% compared to last year, and rail, cruise ship and bus travel will be 86% lower. The numbers reflect real and perceived differences in COVID-19 infection risk.
AAA noted that people are making last-minute travel plans at a much higher rate than usual, which the organization deems “get up and go” plans. The pandemic lowered the number of summer trips by an estimated 150 million, AAA said, marking the first decrease in seasonal travel since 2009.
Gas prices, meanwhile, are 15% lower nationally than last summer, with the average price in Colorado at $2.41 per gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.