First responders and healthcare workers traveling to and from their jobs will receive free emergency roadside assistance, AAA Colorado announced on Monday.
"In this small way, we hope to help take care of those who are taking care of all of Colorado,” said Linda Cavanagh, the organization’s president and CEO.
The free service applies to motorists whether they are members of AAA or not, and will last through the duration of Colorado’s stay-at-home order. On Monday night, Gov. Jared Polis extended the directive until April 26.
AAA in Ohio also instituted free roadside assistance for frontline medical workers in late March following that state’s stay-at-home order. Protocols instituted for such calls included maintaining a distance of six feet and wearing protective equipment as it is available.
Precautionary measures that AAA Colorado enacted during the pandemic call for limited physical contact with customers, a prohibition on customers riding with drivers in the cab of their vehicle, and a request that customers inform dispatchers when calling if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone with the disease.
