AAA Colorado followed in the steps of other auto insurers on Tuesday by announcing a 20% refund on premiums due to the dramatic decrease in vehicle miles traveled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As many Coloradans face financial hardship during these challenging times, we hope this refund can help provide a measure of relief at a time when our members may need it most,” said AAA spokesperson Skyler McKinley.
StreetLight Data, which created a map of vehicle miles traveled using anonymized data from cell phones and other GPS-enabled devices, reports that mobility in Colorado is lower by approximately 50% to 70% compared to January of this year. In Boulder County, the drop is as high as 85%. Nationwide, the biggest decreases in driving occurred in the Northeast and on the West Coast, while the Midwest and Southeast maintained more typical driving behavior.
For AAA, the refunds amount to $100 million in Colorado, with customers needing to take no action to receive the automatic credit for two months. The organization also announced that it will refrain from canceling home or automobile insurance policies due to nonpayment through the duration of the state’s stay-at-home order.
Refunds from the other main insurers in the state have raged from 15% to 30%, with Allstate justifying the rebate by concluding that less driving equates to fewer accidents.
