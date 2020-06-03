More than 800 AmeriCorps and Senior Corps members will assist with contact tracing and other COVID-19 related activities in Colorado.
The Corporation for National and Community Service, which oversees the country’s service programs, has provided $2 million to deploy participants in the National Civilian Community Corps, AmeriCorps VISTA and Senior Corps programs. Participants typically receive small stipends for several months of work, which in the case of AmeriCorps VISTA amounts to between $1,800 and $6,000.
“Colorado is the proud home to thousands of AmeriCorps members and this support will be critical in our efforts to contain the virus,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “Colorado’s AmeriCorps members have already been hard at work in helping their communities during this global pandemic, and we are excited to partner with CNCS on this new effort.”
Starting immediately will be 300 participants based out of Aurora. An additional 350 will be based in Denver and Durango, and 100 to 200 senior members ages 55 and over will work out of Denver. Annually, there are approximately 2,100 AmeriCorps and 4,700 Senior Corps members working in the state.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Community Tracing Collaborative will provide training. Denver-based Gary Community Investments has provided the technology needed for workers to perform contact tracing remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.