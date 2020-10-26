Due to snow, extreme cold and dangerous driving conditions, five COVID-19 testing sites will be closed in various parts of the state on Monday.
The locations affected by the closure are:
- Water World in Adams County
- Aurora Sports Park in Arapahoe County
- Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo County
- Stazio Ball Fields in Boulder County
- Public Health Office in Fremont County
“Some local public health agencies may choose to make alternative arrangements,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced, providing a link to all sites across Colorado. “Please check with your local public health department for available options.”
The state also disclosed that it updated its COVID-19 testing data over the weekend to include an additional 16,882 tests omitted due to a data processing error. CDPHE explained a “formatting issue” precluded the inclusion of cases from Kaiser Permanente, all of which had to be manually entered.
The error affected daily data from Oct. 1 onward. Most of the results were of diagnostic testing, with nearly 1,200 tests being of the antibody type. Of the total cases, there were 1,211 additional positive diagnostic results.
“The latest modeling report shows that if Colorado remains on the current trajectory, we will likely exceed the April peak in hospitalizations for COVID-19 by mid-November, which exceeded 900 in one day,” CDPHE warned.
