Gov. Jared Polis has placed more than 250 members of the Colorado National Guard on state active duty to assist the city of Denver in sheltering residents experiencing homelessness.
The members are mobilized from the Colorado Air National Guard at Buckley Air Force Base, the Colorado Army National Guard in Colorado Springs, and the Military Police Battalion in Denver. Each person received a medical screening and a briefing on current COVID-19-related operations.
Dever plans to open a 600-person shelter at the National Western Complex on April 9. Existing shelters generally do not provide for the safe distancing needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Michael Hancock on Wednesday announced that the city had secured 151 hotel rooms for the purpose of sheltering homeless individuals. The goal is to have 3,000 rooms total. The National Guard will be present at those rooms, as well as existing overnight and day shelters.
Hancock said earlier in the week that he hoped Polis would deploy the National Guard to set up a larger shelter, but the governor declined to do so. The largest providers of services to the homeless community also supported the idea of a consolidated shelter that could satisfy public health guidelines.
