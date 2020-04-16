Two inmates at the Sterling Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Corrections disclosed on Wednesday afternoon.
“We have been preparing to respond to this exact type of situation,” said executive director Dean Williams. “We are continuing to use every tool at our disposal to keep it out of the prisons when and where we can, [and] closely contain the virus when it does manage to get behind the wall.”
The inmates lived in the same unit and are now in quarantine. CDOC and the Department of Public Health and Environment are performing contact tracing, which will result in affected staff being placed on leave and affected prisoners undergoing twice-daily screenings and a quarantine.
Due to the potential for an outbreak, prisoners will remain in their cells, receiving food and medicine by delivery. Colorado Correctional Industries, the state’s prison labor program, has shifted inmates to making cloth masks for corrections staff. There is a requirement that employees wear face coverings while on duty inside CDOC facilities.
As more supplies become available, inmates will also receive the masks. The first prisoner tested positive on April 8 at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex. That followed the first case for a CDOC employee on March 26. The individual worked in the Sterling region, but not inside the prison.
