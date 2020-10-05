The three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday evening against an emergency request for an injunction sought by Andrew Wommack Ministries Inc.
AWMI sought an injunction that would allow them to hold a minsters' conference that was set to begin at 7 p.m. Monday at AWMI's Charis Bible Campus in Woodland Park. The injunction was part of a lawsuit challenging public health orders issued by Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that limits the capacity of indoor events to 175 people or less.
AWMI, represented by Florida-based Liberty Counsel, claimed the state's capacity limit discriminated against religious groups and violated their First Amendment rights.
AWMI filed a lawsuit against the state last week and sought the injunction to block enforcement of the capacity limit. Denver District Court Judge Christine Arguello denied the motion, stating that to do so would "present a high risk of harm to the state of Colorado as well as the public in general."
The appeals court judges, in their ruling Monday, wrote that it was unlikely that AWMI would succeed on appeal or that they would suffer "irreparable harm" if the injunction was not granted.
Liberty Counsel issued a statement Monday that said the governor’s executive orders give "preferential treatment to nonreligious gatherings over religious gatherings...the city of Cripple Creek, which resides in the same county (Teller County) as AWMI, reopened its 12 casinos on June 15. Three of the city’s largest casino operators say customers have returned in larger numbers than expected with a revenue increase from last year from slot machines...Teller County has favored casinos with a 'wink and a nod' by allowing them to manipulate the number of people in their buildings in order to exceed the 175-person limit. Equal treatment is not offered to AWMI, which has a 3,100-seat sanctuary with a total of 5,000 seats in various rooms at its Charis Bible College campus."
AWMI has already violated the state's capacity limit, with devastating results. In July, according to the state's filing with the 10th Circuit Sunday, AWMI held its Summer Family Bible Conference indoors with an estimated 800 individuals in attendance. "That event resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak that included 46 AWMI staff members and 17 attendees with confirmed or probable cases, including the ultimate death of one attendee."
The outbreak accounted for 24% of Teller County's case count, the state's motion said. The event went on despite a cease-and-desist order issued by Attorney General Phil Weiser's office, although that order was not issued until the day before the four-day conference ended.
Before the ruling was reported, the ministry said it planned to begin its event Monday in Woodland Park.
"Andrew Wommack Ministries 2020 Ministers Conference is still scheduled for October 5 - October 9," The organization said in a statement to The Gazette. "We intend to exercise our first amendment rights and hold the conference. We have put extensive safety protocols in place including social distancing, masks for all staff and volunteers, temperature checks, COVID screening questions, one-way traffic flow, zoning of the building, and numerous sanitation stations.
"...The case is still ongoing and far from over," the statement continued. "We are confident that our constitutional rights will be upheld." The statement did not address the size of the crowd.
In a statement after the ruling, Liberty Counsel said AWMI "is evaluating its response considering the Minister’s Conference, including simulcasting the conference to attendees in multiple locations. While the emergency relief was not granted, AWMI’s appeal remains pending and will later be decided by a panel of three judges."
Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “This is just the beginning. The case is far from over. The request before the court was for emergency relief. The appeal remains pending, and we look forward to presenting full argument before the Court of Appeals. Under Gov. Jared Polis’ orders, casinos can operate and get around the numerical limits, while the state and Teller County discriminate against religious gatherings. This discriminatory treatment is unconstitutional.”
Note: This article was updated with a response from AWMI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.