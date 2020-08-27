The Department of Local affairs has awarded nearly $128,000 to 10 conservation districts using coronavirus relief funding from the federal CARES Act.
“The funds are vital to the limited options that Conservation Districts have for operations,” wrote the Colorado Department of Agriculture. There are 76 such districts in the state that support conservation efforts in every county, grouped by watershed. Although the state provides financial and administrative assistance, resident volunteers serve on the districts’ boards.
Funding for the districts was part of the $275 million that Colorado made available to local governments through the legislation.
Award amounts are as follows:
- Baca County: $1,200
- Big Thompson: $10,000
- Burlington: $8,500
- Double El: $8,500
- El Paso County: $9,742
- Fort Collins: $10,000
- Gunnison: $3,118.84
- High Desert: $500
- Mancos: $75,000
- Shavano: $1,252.62
In June, Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced the Special Districts Provide Essential Services Act, which would allow special districts to be eligible for direct federal financial aid in the future. It would also give districts access to the Federal Reserve's financing mechanism for states and localities. The bill has not yet received a vote.
A spokesperson for the Baca County Conservation District said that its $1,200 grant was intended to pay for a paperwork drop box it installed when COVID-19 forced its office to close, and also to cover expenses if an employee became sick or needed to stay home with a child.
