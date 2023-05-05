A year and a half before the 2024 election, opponents unloaded scathing ad campaigns aimed at the two most vulnerable Colorado House members, U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Yadira Caraveo.

The attacks are the latest eruption in the state in an escalating battle over congressional legislation to raise the federal government's debt limit, with Democrats and Republicans blaming each other for pushing the nation to the brink of an unprecedented, disastrous default the Biden administration is warning could be imminent as soon as the end of the month.

Boebert, a Rifle Republican serving her second term, and Caraveo, a Thornton Democrat serving her first term, each won election in November by slim margins and have landed on the opposing parties’ target lists.

The digital ads aimed at the pair center around votes the two lawmakers cast on April 26, when the GOP-controlled House narrowly OK'd a bill to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion while slashing spending and reversing the Democrats' policy agenda.

In the most recent effort to tackle Colorado's affordable housing issue, Democrats in the state legislature voted to ban local housing growth caps on Thursday.

If enacted, House Bill 1255 would prohibit local laws that limit annual housing construction or residential permits, and erase those that currently exist in several cities in Colorado, such as Boulder, Golden and Lakewood. The bill wouldn't force local governments to approve specific housing developments, but they could no longer reject a proposal due to a growth cap.

The Senate passed the bill in a 20-15 vote on Thursday, following the House's 38-25 passage last month. It will next go back to the House to approve a minor change from the Senate, and then to Gov. Jared Polis for final approval.

"Colorado needs more housing," said bill sponsor Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver. "I’m proud to champion policy that will help communities keep up with ongoing growth, ease displacement, and help us meet our housing needs."

Sponsors of the bill said it will help increase Colorado's housing stock and lead to lower prices. Critics argued it violates local control and won't necessarily result in more affordable housing, as there is no requirement that the new housing built must be affordable.

Colorado governments of all types will no longer be allowed to press their employees into signing confidentiality agreements under a bill headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.

With some exceptions, Senate Bill 23-53 prohibits state, county, and municipal governments, as well as school districts, from using the non-disclosure agreements with employees, particularly those settling grievances or other employment-related matters, or requiring them as part of someone’s job.

It passed the Senate on Wednesday after that chamber conceded to minor changes the House had made.

Critics said the agreements effectively silenced employees — some of them whistleblowers calling out malfeasance or misconduct — from ever letting anyone know what happened in their cases, and had the potential to bury evidence and prevent investigations of crimes, discrimination, sexual harassment and wage inequality.

The governor's property tax proposal that would use TABOR refunds to partly pay for property tax relief won approval from the Senate on Thursday.

It now heads to the House.

Senate Bill 303 would ask voters this November for permission to raise what's called the Ref C cap by 1% and keep that additional revenue for a 10-year period. That would generate about $167 million per year, which in turn would be funneled to local governments to hold them harmless from reductions in property tax revenue.

Approved by voters in 2005, the Ref C cap allowed the state to retain and spend all revenue collected between FY 2005-06 and FY 2009-10. Afterwards, Ref C allows the state to retain and spend all revenue collected up to the cap, which grows annually by inflation plus population growth. Surplus revenue in excess of the Ref C cap is refunded to Colorado taxpayers.

A Republican megadonor paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who did not disclose the payments, a lawyer who has represented Thomas and his wife acknowledged Thursday.

The revelation of tuition payments made by Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow is the latest example of Crow's generosity to Thomas and his family that has raised questions about Thomas' ethics and disclosure requirements more generally. The payments, along with the earlier examples of Crow's financial ties to Thomas, were first reported by the nonprofit investigative journalism site ProPublica.

ProPublica reported Thursday that Crow paid tuition for Thomas' great-nephew Mark Martin. Thomas and his wife, Virginia, raised Martin from the age of 6.

Over the past month, ProPublica has reported in other stories about luxury vacations paid for by Crow that the conservative justice took as well as Crow's purchase of property from the Thomas family, neither of which were disclosed. Democrats have used the revelations to call for stronger ethics rules for the Supreme Court, and the Democrat-controlled Senate held a hearing on ethics issues this week. Republicans have defended Thomas.