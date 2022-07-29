On July 31, it will be 100 days until ballots are due for this year’s general election.
As the milestone nears, Colorado voters are facing more competitive statewide races than usual, with every office held by a Democrat seeking reelection in a tough political environment for Democrats.
In part, that’s because it’s a midterm, when voters typically punish the party in power. It’s also due to a quirk of the calendar, landing the governor’s and U.S. Senate races in the same year, something that only happens every four or eight years.
Growing dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden, rampant inflation and the pandemic’s lingering effects could drive a red wave, carrying Republican hopes that this would be the year the party’s fortunes turned in Colorado.
It’s become less clear over the summer, however, if the wave will be as towering as Republicans have hoped, or whether the wave will be tempered by fresh political bombshells, including the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade and measurable shifts in public opinion concerning former President Donald Trump’s role in attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The incumbent Democrats hold a wide fundraising advantage in every statewide race in Colorado, though if deep-pocketed outside groups decide to spend heavily in the state, that could help even the playing field.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s bid for a third full term could be a bellwether for his party’s prospects in a difficult midterm in a potentially still-purple state, an assessment shared by his Republican opponent, construction company owner Joe O’Dea, who got a stamp of approval last week from Senate Republican leadership.
Bennet finished the year’s second quarter with more than $8 million in the bank, more than nine times the $840,000 reported by O'Dea, whose campaign also reported $1.2 million in debt, including $1 million owed to the candidate.
Since his last run in 2016, Bennet has raised more than $14.5 million, while O’Dea has brought in $3.5 million since last fall, including $1.6 million in loans and contributions to his own campaign.
American Policy Fund, an independent expenditure super PAC backing O’Dea, reported spending $1 million in the primary — roughly half to support O’Dea and half to oppose his primary opponent, state Rep. Ron Hanks — and had about $200,000 on hand at the end of June.
In the state’s other top-ticket race, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur and former five-term congressman from Boulder, is facing a challenge from University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, the founder of a national chain of dog daycare centers and the only Republican still holding elected statewide office.
Polis self-funded his 2018 run with at least $23 million and has said he’ll spend what it takes to win a second term, while Ganahl has struggled to keep pace.
After spending nearly $1.8 million through June 22, Polis reported $4.7 million on hand. Through the same period, Ganahl spent about $1.1 million and finished with just under $50,000 on hand.
One side effect of Colorado’s fall from top-tier battleground status over the last couple of election cycles is a dearth of publicly available polling in the state. Only a few public opinion surveys have been released this year, all conducted by partisan firms.
According to multiple polls in the governor’s race by Global Strategy Group, a Democratic firm, Polis has led Ganahl by double digits since last summer, when she was the only well-known Republican indicating a possible run for the office. In the firm’s most recent publicly released survey, commissioned by ProgressNow Colorado, Polis ran 17 points ahead of Ganahl. Polis performed slightly better with third-party candidate Danielle Neuschwanger in the mix, leading Ganahl by 18 points, with Neuschwanger getting 5%. The poll of registered voters, conducted June 2-8, had a 3.4% margin of error.
A political newcomer, Neuschwanger, an Elbert County rancher, sought the Republican nomination but came up short at the state GOP assembly in April, trailing Lopez and Ganahl and failing to reach the required threshold for a spot on the ballot. After switching her registration, she declared a gubernatorial candidacy on the American Constitution Party ticket. While minor-party candidates typically perform in the low single digits, Republicans fret that Neuschwanger could draw enough votes from Ganahl to make a difference if the race gets close.
Bennet polled 13 points ahead of O’Dea in the same June Global Strategies Poll, which also found the Democrat held an identical margin against Hanks, though slightly fewer respondents said they were undecided in that match-up.
A poll released in February by Republican firm Cygnal, conducted for the conservative education reform group Ready Colorado, showed Bennet in a statistical dead heat with a generic Republican, trailing by 1 point among likely voters. The same poll, which had a margin of error of 3.85%, showed Polis ahead of a generic Republican challenger by 5 points.
It was always going to be an uphill battle for Republicans hoping to deny Polis a second term, and not only because of his self-funding advantage.
Coloradans tend to reelect their governors, voting them back in even in rocky election years for the sitting governor's party, as Democrat John Hickenlooper demonstrated when he won reelection in 2014, the second Obama midterms, even as Republicans made sweeping gains nationwide.
It's been 60 years since Colorado voters have ousted an incumbent governor, when Republican John Love defeated Democrat Steve McNichols’ bid for a third term. Since Love’s three wins — he gave up the seat midway through his third term to join the Nixon administration — the state has only elected one Republican governor, former State Treasurer Bill Owens, who served two terms from 1999 to 2007. Over the same stretch, five Democrats have occupied the office for 10 terms.
Colorado voters have been more prone to replace their senators, with three incumbent senators losing their bids for reelection in immediate succession in the 1970s and two meeting the same fate in the recent years after a decades-long spell without that happening.
In the 11 U.S. Senate elections in Colorado since 1990, Democrats won six and Republicans won five, though one candidate, Ben Campbell, counts in both categories, since he was elected in 1992 as a Democrat and reelected in 1998 as a Republican after switching parties.
Most of those Republican wins, however, were in the 1990s and early 2000s, when the GOP held the reins in Colorado nearly as solidly as Democrats do these days. Democrats have carried five of the last six U.S. Senate races, with two of those wins belonging to Bennet, in 2010 and 2016.
Bennet, who was appointed in early 2009 to fill Ken Salazar’s term after his fellow Democrat joined Obama’s cabinet as interior secretary, won his first full term in a nail-biter in 2010. Bennet beat GOP nominee Ken Buck by nearly 2 points in the first Obama midterm, at the same time Republicans scored big gains nationwide. He won his second full term by a closer-than-expected 5.7 points in 2016 over then-El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, who didn’t enjoy much support from national Republicans.
The state’s other Senate seat has traded parties three times in the last three elections, with Democrat Mark Udall winning it in 2008 after two-term Republican Wayne Allard retired, followed by Udall’s 2 point loss to Republican Cory Gardner in 2014 and Gardner’s 9 point loss to Hickenlooper.
