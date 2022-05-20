Colorado Republicans Lauren Boebert, left, and Ron Hanks have been skewered by late-night talk show hosts this year. Boebert, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, is pictured in an iconic Associated Press photo heckling President Joe Biden during the 2022 State of the Union address. Hanks, a U.S. Senate candidate, is pictured in a campaign video taking aim at a copy machine meant to represent voting equipment.