Political pundits and most top election forecasters say Colorado's U.S. Senate race is shaping up to be a close contest between Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet and his Republican challenger, but so far the data suggests the race is Bennet's to lose.
With just over eight weeks to go until mail ballots go out to most Colorado voters, key markers indicating a competitive race have yet to materialize.
Since O'Dea won a hard-fought primary at the end of June, a pair of national outfits that rate races have shifted Colorado's seat a space to the right.
The venerable Cook Political Report moved Colorado from "Likely Democratic" to "Leans Democratic" on Aug. 18, citing attention from the national parties, though Cook made clear the move is partly due to problems national Republicans face in other states where the party's voters nominated "weak" candidates.
"As other races that once looked winnable (like Pennsylvania) move away from Republicans and other toss up races tighten, national GOP strategists have to find other plausible races," Cook's Jessica Taylor wrote, all but portraying the Colorado race as a consolation prize for Republicans.
Cook noted that Republicans are running into trouble in a handful of states whose Senate seats the party is defending, including the open seat in Pennsylvania, where GOP nominee Mehmet Oz — TV's Dr. Oz — is trailing Democrat John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, by 11.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average.
Inside Elections shifted Colorado from "Safe Democrat" to "Likely Democrat" on July 1, calling O'Dea a "credible challenger" to Bennet, who hasn't topped 50% of the vote in the two elections he's won, in 2010 and 2016.
The ratings shift, Nathan L. Gonzales said, made sense after O'Dea defeated state Rep. Ron Hanks, a Cañon City Republican more closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, with 54% of the vote — creating an opportunity for the GOP if the national political environment favored the party out of power, as typically happens in midterm elections.
National Democrats spent millions of dollars on TV advertising and mailers in an unsuccessful attempt to steer GOP primary voters toward Hanks, branding the hardline conservative as "too extreme" for Colorado in hopes of producing a nominee who would be easier for Bennet to beat.
The barrage of Democratic-funded ads also informed voters that O'Dea used to make political contributions to Democrats — including Bennet — and highlighted the Republican's support for last year's massive infrastructure package, one of the Biden administration's key initiatives.
"Not only did Democrats not pull Hanks across the finish line, but O’Dea looks more moderate after Democratic spending that painted Hanks as the true conservative in the GOP race," Gonzales said when he nudged Colorado to the right on Inside Elections chart.
The election and sports data crunchers at FiveThirtyEight, however, peg Colorado as solidly in Bennet's corner.
"Bennet is clearly favored to win Colorado's Senate election," the site assesses, based on a computer model that simulates election outcomes. After running what the site calls its Deluxe Model 40,000 times, Bennet wins 92 out of 100 times, with a predicted margin of 11 points — 53.4% to O'Dea's 42.4%, with third-party candidate taking 4.2% of the vote.
According to available polls, fundraising and spending reports, Colorado's seat isn't as up for grabs as the ratings suggest.
Colorado's fall from top-tier battleground status — a distinction the state held for every election from 2006 to 2016 — means the pollsters have moved on to more closely divided states, leaving election waters starved for data.
The only publicly released Colorado Senate polls show Bennet with a comfortable lead, including a survey leaked this week from Republican pollsters McLaughlin & Assoc., which found Bennet leading O'Dea 48% to 40.3%, with a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.4 percentage points.
The pollster, which has a C/D rating from 538 — the site found that McLaughlin tends to report results that skew toward Republican candidates — found that Bennet is viewed favorably by 45.2% of likely voters and unfavorably by 33.4%, with 10.3% saying they had no opinion and 11% saying they'd never heard of the incumbent.
O'Dea is viewed favorably by 27.2% and unfavorably by 22.3%, while 18.7% having no opinion and 31.8% saying they'd never heard of him.
That leaves O'Dea with room for improvement, but time is running out, and raising name ID statewide is expensive.
The same survey found President Joe Biden would beat Trump 50.2% to 43.4%, a slimmer margin than the 13-point win Biden notched in Colorado two years ago but an indication that, while the state's voters might not be too happy with the incumbent president, they aren't anxious to turn him out if Trump is the alternative.
The only other poll pitting Bennet against O'Dea, conducted in early June by Democratic firm Global Strategy Group for ProgressNow Colorado, found Bennet leading O'Dea 49% to 36%.
The recent rating changes are boons to the two candidates — nothing drives donors like fresh warnings that their favored candidates are endangered — but have yet to show up in spending on the ground in Colorado.
None of the major GOP Senate campaign entities — the National Republican Senatorial Committee, McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund and One Nation, a super PAC aligned with Senate Republicans — has reserved fall ad time in Colorado. Neither have the Democrats' major Senate campaign groups, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's Senate Majority PAC.
That's a sharp contrast to other states with competitive Senate races, where ad spending and fall ad reservations are already well into eight figures.
The campaign spending trackers at AdImpact Politics tallied up projected spending in the top eight Senate races this week, but Colorado wasn't among them.
Swing state Georgia leads the pack, with $122.5 million in ad bookings by Democratic entities and $94.5 million in total ad reservations by Republicans, covering both primary and general election spending. Democrat Raphael Warnock, elected two years ago to fill a vacancy, is defending his seat against Republican nominee Herschel Walker, in the once reliably Republican state.
The next most expensive state is Arizona, where Democrat Mark Kelly — like Warnock, elected two years ago to fill a vacancy — is facing a challenge from Republican nominee Blake Masters, a candidate endorsed by Trump. Democrats have so far booked $114 million in ad spending for the race, and Republicans have reserved $74.4 million.
The other half dozen states in AdImpact's summary are Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin, Ohio, North Carolina and New Hampshire — all states with Senate races considered more competitive than Colorado's.
In total, AdImpact predicts $2.37 billion will be spent on Senate races this cycle, with $1.4 billion already spent or committed.
That means Colorado could still land on either side's spending list, though it hasn't happened yet.
In Colorado, the NRSC has so far spent $240,000 on a week's worth of ads earlier this month boosting O'Dea, and Schumer's Senate Majority PAC spent around $4 million in the Republican primary. Aside from a few hundred thousand dollars spent by a super PAC to support O'Dea with TV ads this month, neither side has announced any outside spending in the weeks ahead.
