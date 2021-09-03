Suzanne Taheri, who used to be known as Suzanne Staiert, left, and former state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton, are facing off in Colorado's appeals court over a lawsuit Salazar filed against Taheri and the right-leaning Public Trust Institute she directed at one point, alleging malicious prosecution for a series of complaints they filed against Salazar with the state's Independent Ethics Commission and the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. The complaints were dismissed, and Salazar won the first round in district court in March.