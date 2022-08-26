State Sen. Kevin Priola notched a pair of Colorado political rarities this week when the Henderson lawmaker switched parties and was almost immediately targeted with a campaign to recall him from office.
Saying he could no longer abide the Republican Party's embrace of conspiracy theories surrounding former President Trump's 2020 election loss, Priola announced on Aug. 22 that he was changing his affiliation, becoming a Democrat after winning election on the GOP ticket to four terms in the state House and two terms in the state Senate.
Long vilified by his fellow Republicans for siding with Democrats on legislation, the mostly moderate, term-limited Adams County legislator also cited his former party's rejection of what he called a refusal to grapple with climate change.
Priola's announcement shook state Republicans' hopes of winning a majority in Colorado's upper chamber in November by increasing from two to three the number of seats the GOP will have to flip to take the gavel.
"I haven’t changed much in 30 years, but my party has," Priola said in a statement after noting that he became a Republican more than 30 years ago, inspired by Ronald Reagan.
He took particular aim at Trump's attempts to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and the reaction by members of his party to Jan. 6 riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol, and its aftermath.
"Fear mongering to raise money or motivate voters is nothing new, but it has been taken to a dangerous and destabilizing level," Priola said. "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is okay with a violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election and continues to peddle claims that the 2020 election was stolen."
Added Priola: "Simply put, we need Democrats in charge because our planet and our democracy depends on it."
Republicans countered that the most vocal election election conspiracy theorists suffered defeat in statewide and congressional races the June 28 GOP primary.
Two days after Priola changed parties, the veteran leader of a deep-pocketed, Republican-aligned nonprofit announced the kick-off of a recall campaign.
"Kevin Priola broke the trust of voters who elected him," reads a proposed petition statement released by Michael Fields, a senior advisor at Advancing Colorado Action. "He does not represent the views of this district and should be removed from office."
The statement went on to cite bills Priola sponsored or supported over the last five legislative sessions his critics say "are harmful to working families or dangerous for our community," including when Priola held the seat that provided Republicans with a one-seat majority in the Senate after winning one of the closest races on the ballot in 2016.
While Priola has often been the only Republican on Democratic-led legislation, giving the Democrats an opportunity to label the bills bipartisan, the bills listed by supporters of the recall all had support from other Republicans, including a 2019 bill that lowered penalties for possession of controlled substances such as fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has catapulted to the leading cause of overdose deaths in Colorado in recent years.
Other bills on the list include a measure to loosen restrictions on state revenue under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, a bill to raise revenue from sales of gasoline to fund transportation needs, and a bill to consider establishing so-called "safe" injection sites for intravenous drug users.
Once their petition is approved by state election officials — and Priola has a chance to submit a rebuttal statement — recall organizers will have 60 days to gather more than 18,000 valid signatures — 25% of the total votes cast in the previous election for the office — from registered voters represented by Priola. If they succeed, state officials must schedule an election within 60 days, and voters will be asked to decide whether to remove him from office. In the same election, voters will be able to pick a replacement from among candidates who petition their way onto the ballot.
Democrats have said they'll defend Priola, putting the party in the unusual position of siding with a lawmaker who strongly opposes abortion rights and gun control, two linchpins of the Democrats' fall campaign agenda.
Priola acknowledged that he isn't a seamless fit in his new party.
"To be clear, I will not be changing the way I vote on legislation," he said. "I just simply will now cast my votes with a D next to my name instead of an R. I do not believe either party has a monopoly on the truth. For instance, my pro-life position, school choice and pro-Second Amendment stands often run counter to the Democratic Party platform. Even if there will be continue to be issues that I disagree with the Democratic Party on, there’s too much at stake right now for Republicans to be in charge."
It's unknown at this point whether the recall campaign will focus on residents of Democratic-leaning Senate District 25, currently represented by Priola, or whether the residents of the new, more Republican-friendly Senate District 13 will weigh in, since the recall straddles the state's shift from the set of legislative boundaries in effect before and after redistricting.
It's been nine years since Republicans succeeded in removing Colorado lawmakers from office via recall, which is a much more commonly invoked procedure on the local level, in municipal and school board settings.
In 2013, voters turned out state Sens. John Morse of Fountain and Angela Giron of Pueblo over complaints about their votes on Democratic gun control legislation passed in the wake of the Aurora theater shooting and the Sandy Hook elementary school massacre. Later that year, state Sen. Evie Hudak, an Arvada Democrat, resigned while a recall attempt was underway against her, allowing a Democratic vacancy committee to name her replacement.
Colorado Republicans' recall fever appears to have broken in the last couple of years, though critics this year notched a new entry in a seemingly endless series of spectacularly unsuccessful recalls aimed at Gov. Jared Polis, the Democratic incumbent up for reelection in a few months. Like its predecessors in 2019 and 2020, this year's edition of the Polis recall fizzled before supporters were able to gather the more than 630,000 signatures required to put the question on the ballot.
Supporters of a parallel attempt to recall Secretary of State Jena Griswold, another Democrat up for reelection in November, also failed earlier this year to gather the necessary signatures — 620,000 in her case.
It was just three years ago, however, that Colorado Republicans led an unprecedented nine recall campaigns against sitting Democratic state officials.
Egged on by U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, who vowed to "teach Democrats how to spell R-E-C-A-L-L" shortly before winning election in early 2019 to a two-year term as state GOP chairman, party activists and disgruntled constituents attempted to recall eight state lawmakers and launched the first unsuccessful bid to oust Polis.
The legislators targeted for recall that year were state state Sens. Jeff Bridges, Leroy Garcia, Brittany Pettersen and Pete Lee, and state Reps. Meg Froelich, Rochelle Galindo, Bri Buentello and Tom Sullivan. Opponents also launched the first of several ill-fated tries at ousting Polis in 2019.
Buck's successor atop the Colorado Republican Party, Kristi Burton Brown, ran the failed campaign to oust Sullivan, but, like almost all the others, it didn't get past the signature-gathering effort. An embattled Galindo resigned her seat before the deadline for her opponents to turn in signatures after a scandal emerged during the campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.