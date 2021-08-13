In the summer between election years, the dog days are the lull when the political world tends to recline in anticipation of the busy months ahead, between legislative sessions and typically before campaigns are in full swing. This year, the pace hasn’t slowed a bit in the U.S. Senate, with lawmakers scrambling to reach a vote on a massive infrastructure bill as the weeks-long August recess looms, but back in Colorado the political world appears to be taking a breather.