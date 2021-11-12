The way some tell it, last week’s election in Virginia shook Colorado’s political landscape to its very core.
A Republican win by Glenn Youngkin over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial race suddenly upended prospects for next year’s mid-term election in Colorado, according to snap judgments trumpeted far and wide, fueling speculations that what had looked like safely Democratic seats are now in play.
Within days, two of the nation’s top election forecasters — Sabato’s Crystal Ball and Elections Daily — moved Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat a notch from safe Democratic to likely Democratic - still a couple steps from true toss-up territory but a jolt nonetheless to U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is up for re-election in 2022.
One of Colorado’s most prominent races could, in fact, be a real race, not the incumbent cake walk some have predicted, Republicans and associated pundits concluded.
After the dust has settled a little over a week later and some of the shock has worn off, a top Colorado Republican strategist says it’s time to rein in the initial reaction and face facts: What happened in Virginia isn't the game-changer people are saying it is for Colorado. People, the strategist maintained, have been reading way too much into the tea leaves.
The strategist spoke to Colorado Politics on condition of anonymity in order to share opinions candidly.
After Virginia, things look marginally better for Republicans in Colorado, the strategist said, though that just means the party and its candidates are still in the game in statewide contests instead of being shut out completely.
The strategist stressed that Youngkin's margin has shrunk since election night, just as some local races in Colorado that initially looked like Republican romps have either flipped to the Democrat or finished razor-close.
On top of that, the Virginia election will surely serve as a wake-up call for Democrats, giving the party a year to strategize, so its candidates won't be caught by surprise the way Virginia Democrats used to prevailing in the last couple cycles were.
The similarities between the two states — and there are many — are outweighed by the differences between their political climates, the strategist said, adding that the differences between an off-year election in 2021 and a midterm conducted a year from now are greater still.
Colorado and Virginia, after all, share many characteristics and have followed similar paths from reliably red Republican states at the beginning of the new century to a bluish shade of purple, dominated in recent cycles by Democrats. The electorate in both states is well-educated and has a similar, though not identical, mix of urban, suburban and rural dwellers.
But the two states conduct their elections differently — Colorado almost entirely by mail, Virginians more traditionally, showing up on election day. The elections will also feature very different personalities who will have taken different routes to the ballot.
Looming over it all, the strategist noted, is former President Donald Trump, who has been out of the White House for nearly a year, issuing regular broadsides electronically but further out of sight as far as the average voter is concerned.
Trump is hugely unpopular among Colorado voters, though there are indications it'll be harder to turn out Democrats when he isn't in the White House or on the ballot. Republicans, on the other hand, are as fired up as ever, as evidenced in polling that shows a wide disparity in the two parties' enthusiasm ahead of the next election.
Potentially defusing any advantage GOP enthusiasm would bring to the table, however, is Colorado's history of voters from both major parties already turning out in rates reaching the highest in the nation, along with the even larger unaffiliated share of the electorate increasingly voting at a pace approaching those of Republicans and Democrats. While varied voter energy might register elsewhere in the campaign season, it likely won't affect voter turnout in Colorado the same way it does elsewhere, including in Virginia, the strategist said.
In the wake of Virginia, Republican Senate campaigns in Colorado rushed to compare their candidates favorably with Youngkin, who managed to turn out the GOP base without being too Trumpy — he accepted Trump's endorsement without embracing Trump wholeheartedly.
The approach, the strategist said, shows that there could be a path for Republicans in some states or districts, but that might not work in Colorado and could fail spectacularly in a midterm election.
Trump — nearly a year out of the White House and largely on the sidelines — probably won't be in the same position in the run-up to the 2022 elections as he had been during his presidency. But that could change significantly by next year's election, when Trump gets closer to declaring a 2024 presidential run. If history is any guide, he won't be able to help himself from weighing in on numerous battleground Senate elections, potentially putting him once more front and center in Colorado's statewide and local races.
The strategist suggested that, particularly since an emerging narrative seems to be that Youngkin won only because Trump wasn't around, Trump inserting himself into high-profile Senate races could make it easier for Colorado Democrats to remind voters why they rejected Republicans in the last couple cycles.
Another big difference between Colorado and Virginia is the nominating process that landed Youngkin on the general election ballot.
Unlike in Colorado, where a cacophony of GOP candidates will force each other to take positions on all things Trump, including whether the 2020 election was stolen, Virginia Republicans chose Youngkin at an assembly following a decision by Virginia's Republican Party to take the contest out of the public eye. Even then, it took multiple ballots before Youngkin prevailed over the more Trump-like candidate, though by the time he did, he was able to run unencumbered by the primary's polarizing moves to the right.
The strategist drew parallels between Youngkin's path to the nomination and Cory Gardner's, when the Republican congressman effectively swept the field ahead of Colorado's 2014 U.S. Senate race and won the nomination outright at the Republican state assembly, setting up the GOP's lone top-ticket, statewide win since 2004, when George W. Bush won re-election with Colorado's electoral votes.
It's unlikely Bennet's challenger will emerge unscathed the same way from what's already shaping up to be a chippy contest between eight Republicans who run the gamut of the various GOP factions.
Although several of Bennet's Republican opponents are making a case that they're the true heir to the Youngkin model, the argument is, of course, narrowly tailored to their donors. If nominees in the pragmatic Youngkin mode were to emerge from Colorado's primaries, they would have to make it past an increasingly angry base that likes to fight its battles out in the open, the strategist said, adding that doesn't bode well for the GOP's ability to win statewide.
After the Republicans unfurled their Youngkin comparisons, Bennet’s campaign manager echoed what his candidate’s fundraising pitch has been all along — Colorado isn’t a solid blue state and the Bennet team has always anticipated a tough bid for re-election in 2022.
Bennet’s donors aren’t going to pony up contributions if they believe he’s got it in the bag, just as Colorado’s Republican Senate candidates have to persuade their potential donors that they have a shot.
That said, Bennet wins close races, Bennet advisor Justin Lamorte told Colorado Politics, insisting that the results in Virginia won’t change how Bennet campaigns for a third full term.
