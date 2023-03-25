The lighter side of the Capitol, usually.
Given that St. Patrick's Day this year fell on a Friday, after this column goes to print, please excuse the delay.
One of the time-honored - not saying whether it should be, it just is - traditions of the state House has been the ceremonial passing-back-and-forth of the green sports coat.
This is a jacket that is an affront to fashion, but because it's tradition - and dates back to 1974 - there's nothing to be done for it.
The last two years, it has resided in House District 33, on the shoulders of then-Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield. Not sure why it didn't get handed off to someone else last year. It showed up on St. Paddy's Day on the shoulders of Rep. William Lindstedt, who now holds the HD33 seat and claims to hold 10% Irish heritage.
So the game was on. What would it take for the jacket, which in days of yore would hold messages from the previous wearers, to be handed off to the next lucky recipient?
Tradition calls for the jacket to go to a person of Irish heritage, and that it passes from one side of the chamber to the other. Given the smallish size of the Republican caucus, that limited the contestants.
In the end, House Minority Leader Mike Lynch was the winner and will possess the jacket, assuming it doesn't posses him, for the next year.
The day's activities also included the memorial to the late Dennis Gallagher, who died last April after serving in both General Assembly chambers, and ne'er did you ever see a fellow so imbued with the luck and heart of the Irish.
Joining in the Senate tribute (the House held theirs on Monday): former Sens. Rob Hernandez, Penfield Tate, Paula Sandoval, Tom Blickensderfer, and former Rep. Dan Pabon.
Gallagher’s legendary life included an annual St. Patrick’s Day party, and if you got an invite you just didn’t miss it. That included politicians, whether Gallagher supported them or not.
Capitol M, in her other life as a Celtic harpist, had the honor of playing the harp at the very last one Gallagher hosted, in 2019.
The wearing o' the green had lots of representation on Friday, but the award ought to go to Rep. Steven Woodrow, whose shamrock-laden trousers could stand on their own.
Denver Post scribe Seth Klamann, despite being 75% Irish, did not wear anything green on Friday, although he had a breakfast of Apple Jacks that came in a green cup.
"I don't need this fake symbolism, I'm Irish Catholic!" he joked.
Sen. Kyle Mullica's stunning (I think that's the word) jacket was acquired for $5 at a thrift shop. Quipped Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer: "That was $4.50 too much."
Sen. Janet Buckner claims she was wearing green on Friday in a garment that could not be seen. Sure.....
Sen. Jeff Bridges, the other Dude, wore something that looked like a piece of lettuce, although he's maintains it was a carnation.
Ag Day leaves Capitol-goers hungry
Colorado Ag Day was Wednesday, although the days of the legendary chef competition - and the feeding of the Capitol masses - appears to be over.
The annual competition among chefs was to come up with the tastiest menu items made with Colorado Proud products, which usually includes, beef, lamb, potatoes, chiles (Pueblo, of course, no Hatch allowed), dairy, veggies, etc.
Alas, the pandemic put an end to the annual feast, and with the exception of the random potatoes that showed up on lawmakers' desks recently, is no more.
The secret to approval of the House journal has been revealed!
You can't vote against kids, or at least little'uns.
It's one thing for a lawmaker to post a picture of their tykes in order to solicit votes for the motion to approve the journal.
But one dare not vote against 'em when they're standing right in front of you.
On Monday, Rep. Eliza Hamrick of Centennial showed a picture of grandson Matthew, age 3, in her quest for journal approval. The "no's," as usual, were louder.
She tried again on Tuesday with a picture of grandson James, just six months old, but with the same results.
She pulled out all the stops for Wednesday. They showed up in person. Even Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron, a reliable "no" vote, could not say "no" to that.
It became one of the only real instances when the "yes" votes took the day.
Don't be surprised if other lawmakers resort to bringing in kids for this purpose in the future. Just saying.
