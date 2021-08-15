Ian Williams jumps a feature in Copper Mountain’s Central Park terrain park Thursday, July 16, 2020, during Woodward Copper’s day camp. The ski resort’s overnight camps were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but daily classes are being offered through Aug. 15, 2020. The daily lessons are for children and adults this summer with limited number of students per day and social distancing regulations in effect. Visit coppercolorado.com for more information. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)