June 17 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in. Yes, a full half-century has passed.
For those of you alive and conscious back then, let’s test your recollection. For those of more recent vintage, this might serve as an entertaining primer on how a two-bit robbery turned into a political upheaval and led to the only presidential resignation in American history.
Herewith, a Watergate trivia quiz of 16 questions. Use Google if you wish, though that takes much of the fun out of it. Answers at the end.
Which offices at the Watergate complex were the target of the break-in?
The campaign of Democratic frontrunner Edmund Muskie
The Democratic National Committee
A rogue unit of the CIA
The Washington Post
The break-in was foiled when a 24-year-old security guard called police after discovering that locks at the complex had been disturbed. What was the guard’s name?
Frank Wills
Frank Gorshin
Frank Howard
Frank Capra
Hans Frank
The operation turned out to be the work of a special White House unit known as:
White House Contractors
White House Undercover
President’s Hackers
White House Plumbers
Nixon’s paranoia had been fed by the nail-biter race in 1960, when he felt robbed of the presidency by vote-counting shenanigans in:
Miami-Dade County, Florida
Cook County, Illinois
Wayne County, Michigan
County Cork, Ireland
Which is not true of G. Gordon Liddy, the head of the White House unit behind the Watergate operation?
He had been a ghostwriter for J. Edgar Hoover.
His middle name was Battle.
He overcame his fear of rats by cooking and eating one.
Before marrying his wife, he ran an FBI background check on her.
He later toured college campuses with psychedelic drug champion, Timothy Leary.
Which of the following are true as to how Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward and critical source “Deep Throat” would arrange to meet?
When “Deep Throat” wanted to meet, he would draw a clock on page 20 of Woodward’s copy of the New York Times to indicate the meeting time.
When “Deep Throat” wanted to meet, he would call Bernstein’s home phone exactly 12 hours before the meeting time and play a recording of “Hail to the Redskins.”
When Woodward wanted to meet, he would fly a Redskins pennant from his apartment balcony.
When Woodward wanted to meet, he would put a flowerpot with a red flag on his apartment balcony.
Over 30 years later, it was revealed that “Deep Throat” had been:
Clyde Tolson
Richard Kleindienst
Mark Felt
Linda Lovelace
Sen. Howard Baker, lead Republican on the Senate Watergate Committee, asked what question repeatedly?
“That is an allegation; do you have any proof?”
“Once again, what is the controlling legal authority?”
“What did the President know and when did he know it?”
“Are we supposed to believe you and not the President of the United States?”
Fred Thompson, who went on to be a U.S. senator from Tennessee and then play in Law & Order, had what role in Watergate?
Chief White House counsel for President Nixon
Chief counsel for the Republicans on the Senate Watergate Committee
Chief counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Watergate Committee
Chief legal analyst for ABC News
Which Democratic Congressman chaired the House Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment?
Barbara Jordan
Peter Rodino
Wayne Hays
John Dingell
In the 1972 election, Democratic presidential nominee George McGovern carried exactly one state plus the District of Columbia. Which state did he win?
Massachusetts
New Jersey
Maryland
South Dakota
Which of the following quotes does not belong to Spiro Agnew, Nixon’s Vice President until his own resignation for corruption.
“Some newspapers are fit only to line the bottom of bird cages.”
“We have more than our share of the nattering nabobs of negativism.”
“They have formed their own 4-H Club, the hopeless, hysterical hypochondriacs of history.”
“What a pandering pot of pontificating pundits and pissy, peevish philosophers.”
“We may soon be able to tame the oceans; fools and women will take a little longer.”
“The President needs me at the White House. It’s autumn and the leaves need raking.”
In the infamous Saturday Night Massacre in October 1973, which two senior leaders of the Justice Department resigned rather than follow Nixon’s order to fire Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox?
H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman
Alexander Haig and Bebe Rebozo
Elliot Richardson and William Ruckelshaus
John Mitchell and Robert Bork
Who took responsibility for the 18.5 minute gap in a sought-after portion of Nixon’s secret White House taping system?
Alexander Butterfield
John Dean
Elizabeth Ray
Rosemary Woods
Which of the following were not part of the delegation that went to the White House two days before Nixon’s resignation to tell him that the gig was up and impeachment was inevitable?
Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
Senator Barry Goldwater
Senate Minority Leader Hugh Scott
Reverend Billy Graham
California Governor Ronald Reagan
House Minority Leader John Rhodes
In years that followed, which of these scandals labeled with the suffix “gate” was not related to politics?
Troopergate
Rathergate
Weinergate
Deflategate
Emailgate
Answers: 1. b 2. a 3. d 4. b 5. All are true 6. a & d 7. c 8. c 9. b 10. b 11. a 12. d 13. c 14. d 15. a, d, e 16. d
Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for ColoradoPolitics and the Gazette newspapers. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com; follow him at @EricSondermann.
