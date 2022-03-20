It is quite something to behold the lengths to which we will go in the all-consuming, quasi-religious pursuit of equity.
In schools across America, honors programs are under attack along with the practice of grouping students by their ability or proficiency in a given subject.
Look to New York City which is eliminating its gifted and talented program. Or to Virginia which is weighing a proposal to eliminate all accelerated math classes before 11th grade. Or to Seattle, reliably a source of lunacy, where an effort is underway to phase out honors and advanced placement courses.
That Seattle undertaking comes a couple of years after the school district incited a donnybrook over the assertion that math education is inherently racist. As if the answer to three plus three somehow depends on the color of your skin.
Colorado is now becoming an epicenter of these debates and misguided efforts as well.
This past week, we learned that the Cherry Creek school district will stop recognizing high school valedictorians. Though that is but a singular honor and pales in significance to misplaced policies in the name of social justice that will affect thousands of students.
To be clear, the people behind such policy agendas are often well-motivated even if they misread human nature. It is inarguable that there is a persistent, recently accelerating achievement gap between children from upscale homes and those from at-risk circumstances. Further, it is undeniable that race and ethnicity play a role in this equation as does our country’s collective history of discrimination.
No reasonable person disputes the problem. But the question is how best to address and remedy it. Is it accomplished by raising those at the academic bottom or by lowering those performing at the top? Do we level up or level down?
Far too many such initiatives result in only the latter, a reduction of learning to the lowest common denominator.
Denver’s George Washington High School finds itself at the center of this clash. The place has long resembled two schools in one building with an acclaimed International Baccalaureate program sharing space with a far more ordinary high school of underwhelming achievement.
In the name of equity, the school has opened IB classes to students not interested in or capable of completing the full program. The result, per parents and other observers, has been an entirely predictable softening of rigor and expectations.
At the same time, George Washington, along with other Denver public high schools, is moving to an approach branded “honors for all,” which requires all freshmen and sophomores to take “honors” classes in civics, geography and English regardless of their interest or aptitude.
Taking a standard class with kids of all abilities and calling it “honors” does not make it academically uplifting. In fact, all too often and unsurprisingly, it penalizes true honors students and reduces the content to the rudimentary and ordinary.
At the same time, such wishful thinking does a disservice to many students who struggle academically and perhaps come to class with less intellectual capacity. None of that is to be looked down upon. The sin is in forcing square pegs into round holes by pretending that one size fits all.
This is where a high-achieving, highly-impressive senior at George Washington enters the story. I met Kalina Kulig last fall while judging a televised high school debate competition that she won. Recently, Kalina penned a remarkably mature column on this topic for the Denver Post. It is recommended reading.
(Full disclosure: I helped Kalina reach out to the Post and place her column.)
Kalina’s dissent resulted in a number of meetings and plenty of consternation around the school. They may not have been full-on Mao-era struggle sessions, but one gets the idea. While not overtly mentioned, the issue of race was never far from the surface.
Such discussions and even controversies are now in full bloom at South and other high schools across Denver.
As to the district administration, it is no exaggeration to say it is committed to this path and relentlessly on message. Even if the message defies experience.
In an interview, Denver Deputy Superintendent of Academics Tamara Acevedo managed to get the word “rigor” or “rigorous” into almost every sentence. She insists that this policy will not result in a “dumbing down” of classes. Acevedo speaks of “ramping up expectations and rigor” and says that families and students “can expect the same level of rigor or more.”
Give the district an “A” for aspirations and a “D-minus” for understanding inevitable outcomes. “Honors for all” is about to become “honors for none.”
No doubt, the district’s focus should be on elevating low-performing students. That task has been difficult and elusive most everywhere. Part of the answer lies in expanding innovation schools and proven, high-performing charters as well as paying the best teachers more to take on the toughest assignments. All of that is at odds with the new thrust of district leadership.
The most gifted youth should be nurtured, valued and challenged without compromise. Their brainpower, and often the twice-exceptional manner they present, is its own kind of special need. Too often, they become bored to death by the mundane and unchallenging, and thus disengage. Given the world this next generation will inherit, their brightest and most able will carry a special burden.
With respect to Garrison Keillor, modern America is not Lake Wobegon, all men are not good-looking, and all children are not above average. The differential in human intelligence has not changed all that much over the years. Not every student is honors worthy, despite grade inflation and shelves full of participation trophies.
By all means, we should adhere to the observation of President George W. Bush as to “the soft bigotry of low expectations” and strive to remove race and ethnicity as obstacles to academic success.
But that is an exercise of raising floors rather than lowering ceilings. How hollow will equity be if the future brain trust and workforce are all equally, equitably pared down and mediocre?
