It has been two days since the desecration of the Independence Day celebration in Highland Park, Illinois. By the time this column appears, it is even odds that America will have suffered another such mass shooting. Or three.
Long past are the days when such horrific incidents were considered rare. They are now all too commonplace. We still have the capacity for outrage but have stopped being shocked.
Yes, other countries have experienced their own gruesomeness. But the fact that France, Norway, Brazil and plenty of other places have witnessed such mass violence hardly lets us off the hook. Mass shootings might not be a uniquely American phenomenon, but they are predominantly our thing.
That is one piece of American exceptionalism we have to own. When the crowd breaks into a rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to Be An American,” these repeated mass attacks are part of our prideful story.
While we react to each episode with dismay, head-scratching and a race to our respective political corners, the world looks on in amazement and thinks we have lost our marbles in countenancing such mayhem as an unfixable part of American life.
From Boulder to Buffalo to Uvalde to Tulsa to Chattanooga to Highland Park (and that is just skimming the surface), red American responds ritualistically with “thoughts and prayers” and often a trip to the local firearms store while blue America goes online to rage on social media and donate a few bucks to their favorite gun control group.
It is now a well-worn path and neither side even waits for the bodies to grow cold. Meanwhile, the violence goes on, one tragic locale blends into the next, and we continue to talk past each other.
One side pretends that guns are a coincidental factor as if this mass carnage could just as easily happen with switchblades, baseball bats or brass knuckles.
The other side pretends that gun legislation would be a magic curative and that cultural considerations are so much never mind.
Let’s be real.
Of course, this killing spree is a function of America’s unique fascination with guns and our legal tolerance for them as a part of daily life.
In a nation of just over 330 million people, we possess well over 400 million firearms. Even if we outlawed them tomorrow, clearly a hypothetical, let me know who is signing up for confiscation duty.
I have zero interest in interfering with the rights of hunters in western Pennsylvania or northern Michigan. Or with the ability of a protective father or anxious widow to keep a gun by their bedside for personal safety.
Though by the same measure, I do not understand why that hunter or homeowner would need an AR-15 or comparable semiautomatic rifle. That is an instrument of war, not of sport or personal protection.
Which brings us to the Second Amendment of our Bill of Rights and the root of this debate. America’s founders are due utmost respect for their courage, imagination and foresight. But respect is different from abiding reverence. They were political figures, not religious deities. Moreover, they were dynamic men in an era of profound change.
Despite the protestations of the well-funded, super-organized and slightly paranoid gun lobby, there is no way that James Madison and the other framers would walk into a suburban gun store and say: “Indeed, this is what we had in mind.”
It defies reason to think of Madison and his cohorts reading today’s headlines and responding: “Sorry, but that is just a price you have to pay for our words 233 years ago about militias as a first line of defense.”
This mass slaughter is most certainly about guns, but it is not solely about guns.
Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, concurrent with the Highland Park devastation, 71 people were shot including eight killed just south of there across the city of Chicago. While Chicago offers the worst case, similar statistics are true in city after city, week after week after week.
Too many are too reluctant to discuss this ongoing carnage, especially if it involves attacks where both shooter and victim are of a minority skin tone.
There has long been a mental health crisis across America and the pandemic surely made it worse, particularly for troubled, disconnected, young men. Though two caveats here. First, The U.S. is not alone when it comes to mental health struggles, but the mentally unstable in other places simply do not have easy access to that kind of firepower.
Second, it is hard to conceive of someone showing more glaring signs of mental illness than the Illinois parade shooter. He telegraphed his intentions. Yet, our system failed to respond preventatively. The best of policies are only as useful as their bureaucratic execution.
And this does not begin to address the damage being done to our children’s young psyches as they are subjected to one active-shooter drill after another when they should be learning, playing and being innocent kids.
In too many circles, a candid discussion of the decline of values is frowned upon out of some misplaced fear of being judgmental. The inescapable reality is that morality has waned in many realms. We rightfully enjoy the freedom to worship or to abstain. That is as it should be, but something has been lost as our country has grown ever more secular.
We live in a harsh, often profane time. Where cutting another car off in traffic used to warrant a light tap of the horn, it now earns a full-fledged, double-middle-finger salute. Our politics are ever more tribal and hateful. Routine election results foment violence.
Armed to the gills while seething and ever more agitated and divided, is it any wonder that mass shootings have become epidemic? Gone is any illusion that the latest will be the last.
Let’s quit arguing about whether the problem is one of guns or mental health or cultural values. Until we come together and accept that it is all of the above, the madness will continue and America will remain lost.
Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for ColoradoPolitics and the Gazette newspapers. Reach him at EWS@EricSondermann.com; follow him at @EricSondermann.
