Over just shy of the past half-century, Colorado has had but six residents of the governor’s mansion and the large corner office on the first floor of the state Capitol.
Dick Lamm, my friend and mentor, served three terms as a big thinker whose penchant for speaking his ever-active mind led to substantial cross-party popularity. Lamm was highly prescient and sometimes politically incorrect before that became a common term of reference.
He was succeeded by Roy Romer, another formidable figure, who also served a full 12 years. Romer was more doer than philosopher, constantly on the move and often advancing his agenda through sheer force of personality.
Bill Owens then stepped into the governor’s office, the lone Republican to hold it during this long span of nearly five decades. With Colorado voters having limited senior state officers to two terms, Owens did that tenure, winning his 2002 reelection by the largest majority in the state’s history.
Of more recent vintage, John Hickenlooper moved from Denver City Hall to the Capitol’s executive chambers, bringing with him a singular focus on his “political brand.” Almost as if he was a popular beer.
And, of course, the current occupant is Jared Polis, arguably the strongest governor in recent memory due to the imperatives of the pandemic along with his own elbows-out manner. He looks on track to secure a second term, aided by his own unlimited coffers as well as the state’s checkbook with which he is conspicuously returning taxpayer monies just as the fall campaign gets underway.
This historical litany leaves out one governor who looms larger in retrospect than sometimes seemed to be the case during his time in office.
Bill Ritter was Colorado’s 41st governor, holding office from 2007 through early 2011. Barring some huge upset this November, he is the only one on this list to serve but a single term. That was his decision, certainly not the voters’ edict, to step aside after four years. The reasons for that choice were complex and multiple, but are thought to have centered on family considerations.
Politics offers up an abundance of showhorses. Ritter was a rarer sort, a workhorse more interested in solving problems and getting the policy details right than in vanishing headlines and brand-building.
Having been among those pundits and talkers occasionally critical of Ritter, it is now incumbent upon me to acknowledge that any political deficits that seemed noteworthy at the moment pale next to his honorable record of leadership during difficult years.
Timing is a key function of political prosperity. Ritter’s was lousy due to no fault of his own.
It was his lot to lead Colorado through the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009. Where other governors had the good fortune to sit at the helm during expansionary times, Ritter had the burden of overseeing a contraction of government budgets and services.
Many of the ceremonial shovels that Hickenlooper was able to turn as the economy eventually rebounded came from seeds planted by Ritter and his administration.
Further, Ritter was hamstrung by the success of his own restless party. In the wee hours of Wednesday morning following the Tuesday election night in 2006, I recall telling some radio host that Ritter was likely then arriving home from his victory party, looking himself in the mirror with satisfaction at having achieved his lofty goal, but privately lamenting that Democrats had gained a one-vote majority in the state senate instead of the other way around.
It became Ritter’s burden to tame his party’s excesses, a task to which he was not particularly suited.
Still, despite the economic and political challenges, the Ritter record of accomplishment looks quite good more than a dozen years later. As governor, Ritter not only talked of a “new energy economy,” he built it and put Colorado at its national center.
The innovative approach of the hospital provider fee reduced the number of uninsured in Colorado by more than half. Ritter’s job growth tax credit was cited as the only new tool in the economic development toolbox for decades. His FASTER package provided essential resources to address the most critical pieces of the state’s transportation funding backlog.
And do not forget Ritter’s carefully-weighed, surprise appointment of Michael Bennet to fill a vacant seat in the U.S. Senate when so many other Democrats of prominence were waving their hand and soliciting the gig. If reelected this fall, Bennet stands to become Colorado’s longest-serving senator in over a century.
Ritter’s term was not all apples and honey. Far from it. With Democrats so newly ascendant in running all wings of the Capitol, these years were beset with political machinations involving organized labor.
An early executive order from Ritter fell flat as little groundwork had been done or predicate laid as to what was so broken that warranted such a step. It received an unusual, front-page editorial rebuke from publisher Dean Singleton’s Denver Post.
Though in the context of today’s legislative debates over collective bargaining and more, Ritter’s order seems rather tame.
Had Ritter sought reelection in 2010, he would have won handily. Though a tough year for Democrats nationally, it was far more manageable in Colorado. That governor’s race featured the cratering of GOP frontrunner Scott McInnis, the nomination of the over-matched Dan Maes and the third-party candidacy of the increasingly-fringy Tom Tancredo.
In that scenario, a game of “what if” says Hickenlooper would have been left to serve out his term as mayor. And then what?
But that is all speculation. What we know with the benefit of hindsight is that Ritter was more dedicated public servant than cunning politician. That was also true of his years as Denver district attorney and of his post-gubernatorial role at Colorado State University.
Colorado has had flashier governors. And ones with a far heavier dose of consuming ambition. But we have had fewer who can rival Bill Ritter for steadiness, diligence and decency. That is not a bad legacy, and one that should not be overlooked.
