It's finally over!
The General Assembly wrapped up a more-difficult-than-usual 120-day session on Monday night, with the House out at 9:45 p.m. and the Senate adjourned for the year shortly after that.
Then it was off to the second and third floor rotundas to watch the annual rubber band ball drop, which usually happens within about 15 minutes after the Senate adjourns.
For you newbies, and apparently there are quite a few of you: The Senate tradition dates back about a dozen years or so, started by then-Sen. Shawn Mitchell of Broomfield.
The balls are made with industrial-size rubber bands that keep together piles of bills that show up on lawmakers' desks on a regular basis.
Mitchell got the bright idea to collect them into a ball and then to drop said ball from the top of the Capitol dome. The hope is that the ball hits the first floor, west of the first floor steps, and then bounces up. A well-designed and properly dropped ball will clear the third floor rotunda.
About five years or so ago, it became a competition between the two Senate caucuses, with lots of shenanigans involved. Sen. Jim Smallwood of Parker is the reigning champion for the Republicans, with a "proprietary" secret ingredient in their ball It allows the Republicans' ball to be pretty small but powerful.
It appears that Democrats have not yet caught on to this, going for size over power.
The drop is not without controversy. Some people, including the governor, have decided it is a good idea to be on the first floor when the ball goes flying. If it hits the stairs, it can careen off and last year nearly nailed the governor.
There's also some pretty elaborate lighting on the first step of the first floor staircase, part of an expensive renovation project a couple of years ago. When Marilyn Eddins was chief clerk of the House, and after that renovation work was done, she forbid the Senate from dropping the ball from the dome, instead insisting it be dropped from the third floor rotunda.
Unfortunately, that was SOOOOO boring. Sorry, Marilyn.
After she retired, they went back to the dome.
So far, so good — no damages.
This year, the best video ever of the rubber band ball drop was filmed by Andy Kenney of Colorado Public Radio. If you look closely, you can see Smallwood and Senate President Steve Fenberg heaving the balls off the top.
Once again, the GOP ball took the crown.
Silliness. We’re done here. Thanks for reading, thanks for talking, more to come. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/SWqm0mKEbE— Andrew Kenney (@AndyKnny) May 9, 2023
Unfortunately, there were some who did not get the joke.
Capitol M's nomination for Chief Fuddy-Duddy goes to Roger Hudson, deputy chief of staff for the House GOP, who failed to watch the video before weighing in and so completely missed the point.
Silliness? Yes, I see how some may perceive what took place these #120Days as silly — but that would be unfortunate. For those of us who have given up time with our families, given up jobs, lost sleep, cried and fought over policy — our hope is “silliness” will improve lives. https://t.co/HNwbfJxV8L— Roger D. Hudson (@RogerHudsonCO) May 9, 2023
Bah humbug!
Other silliness on Sine Die
Another more recent tradition is for lobbyists to wear silly t-shirts on Sine Die.
This gem comes from the Kyle-Hayes group.
Rep. Dafna Michaelson-Jenet has the most wonderful toys! In years past it's been an elaborate yo-yo. This year, it's one of these puzzles that Capitol M CANNOT figure out.
May the Fourth be With You
Just to be clear, there is no bigger Star Wars geek in this galaxy or any other far, far away than Eric Bergman of CCI. Don't even think about challenging it.
But he definitely had some competition on May 4 this year. Eric, watch out, because Rep. Ruby Dickson is definitely a worthy challenger.
