U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert filed articles of impeachment this week against President Joe Biden, charging the Democrat with "dereliction of duty" by failing to "secure the southern border."

“Joe Biden unconstitutionally violated his duty under Article II of the Constitution to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed’ by intentionally disregarding our immigration laws and enabling an invasion along our southern border," the Rifle Republican said in a statement.

Added Boebert: "President Biden has pursued this open-border agenda purposefully and willfully, circumventing every safeguard, check, and balance required by law, resulting in mass illegal immigration into the United States, to the detriment of the American people."

"What a clown show," tweeted U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat, in response to Boebert's online declaration that she had submitted the articles.

Crow was one of the House managers who prosecuted former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial in the Senate. Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, was acquitted both times, in early 2020 and early 2021.

Capitol Hill watchers say Republicans don't have the votes to impeach Biden in the House, much less obtain a conviction in the Senate, but Boebert insists she'll bring the measure to a full floor vote if GOP leaders stall.

The move to impeach Biden marks a shift in outlook on Boebert's part since January, when she speculated that fellow Republican lawmakers were balking at impeaching the president because removing him from office would elevate Vice President Kamala Harris to the presidency.

"Kamala Harris is Biden’s shrewd insurance policy," Boebert told Fox News Digital, describing Biden's No. 2 as "historically unpopular."

Both, she added, deserved to "be held fully accountable."

That's what Boebert tried to do a year and a half ago, when she submitted separate articles of impeachment aimed at Biden and Harris.

The September 2021 resolutions argued that Biden should be impeached over his administration's handling of the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan a month earlier. Harris, for her part, drew Boebert's wrath for failing to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office.

While several Republicans were pushing to oust Biden at the time, Boebert's attempt at "solemnly introducing articles of impeachment" drew widespread attention and more than a little ridicule over a typo in the logo that accompanied her announcement.

"IMEACH BIDEN," read the red, white and blue graphic embedded in a Boebert press release.

Her office issued a corrected version a couple hours later, but not before online wags had a field day roasting the flub, with some even reviving the misspelling this week to comment on the new impeachment resolution.

Reaching for a silver lining, a Boebert spokesman said the "staff error" had put a spotlight on his boss's arguments, getting even liberal outlets to write stories about the topic.

Like other articles of impeachment introduced by Republicans during Biden's first two years in office, when Democrats held the majority in the House, Boebert's 2021 resolutions went nowhere.

But now that the GOP controls the chamber, Boebert says she has a mechanism to force a vote on the House floor if her resolution languishes in committee, like nearly a dozen other impeachment measures have so far this year.

She's got plenty of company drawing up articles of impeachment, with fellow Republican lawmakers targeting multiple members of the executive branch.

Boebert's June 13 resolution is the fourth Republican-led bill seeking to impeach Biden introduced in the last month and the second introduced this week. All four cite the flow of immigrants entering the U.S. across the southern border.

A day before Boebert filed her resolution, U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, a Texas Republican, submitted two sets of impeachment articles, one aimed at Biden and the other at Harris. Boebert signed on to both bills as a co-sponsor.

Earlier resolutions to impeach Biden were submitted in May by U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Bill Posey of Florida.

A White House spokesman denounced Greene's impeachment push, calling it an example of "silly political attacks" in a statement to NBC News.

“Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the Jan. 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it?” said Ian Sams. While some of the Jan. 6 rioters have been arrested and convicted, none yet been charged with insurrection.

Greene has been busy on the impeachment front. Since last month, in addition to the resolution devoted to Biden, she's filed legislation to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves.

Mayorkas has been a popular impeachment target in the months since Republicans took over the House, with six resolutions naming the cabinet official in charge of immigration enforcement. In addition to Greene, who filed two different resolutions aimed at Mayorkas, sponsors of those measures include U.S. Reps. Pat Fallon of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Clay Higgins of Louisiana.

Boebert told Fox News she plans to invoke a House rule to call up her articles of impeachment under something called a privileged motion if Republican leadership drags its feet.

Her office didn't respond to a request from Colorado Politics for further comment, but Boebert described the maneuver in a June 15 interview with Eric Bolling on Newsmax.

Telling Boebert that her effort to impeach Biden "is music to so many people's ears," Bolling asked whether she anticipates getting "pushback from even those RINOs that you talk about," using an acronym popular among hard-line conservatives for "Republicans in name only."

"I introduced these articles of impeachment not for personal gain, or even political popularity," Boebert said. "I introduced articles of impeachment on behalf of the American people. And if there are members of Congress in the Republican conference who don't want to bring this up and debate it in committee, then I will make sure that a privileged resolution comes to the floor, and force members of Congress to vote on these articles of impeachment."

The way it would work, she said, is she would go to the House floor and read her resolution in its entirety, at which point GOP leaders have two days to send it to a committee or call for a vote of the entire House.

"I'm tired of waiting around," Boebert told Newsmax. "Americans all across the country are screaming that we need to do something. They're tired of only having hearings and investigations and just talking heads on TV saying what they want to do or what they're going to do."

Adam Frisch, the Aspen Democrat who narrowly lost a bid to unseat Boebert last year and is already running again, seeking a rematch, told Colorado Politics he considers the impeachment push a prime illustration that Boebert is "not focused on the job, she's focused on herself."

"I know she and a small group of people are always talking about impeaching this, impeaching that," Frisch said, "but the vast majority of people in the district want their representative to focus on ranching, farming, domestic energy, rural aspects of health care and water, water, water."

The bigger issue, Frisch said, "is that there is a border crisis. It remains a mess -- it's a humanitarian mess, it's a legal mess. We need to figure out how to process more people doing over in a legal process, and we need to stop more people from coming over illegally.... It's fair to be frustrated with it, but I think it's a much better use of people's time to sit down and work with Democrats and Republicans in the House and the Senate to come up with a plan. We should have a proud immigration policy, and instead we have a broken one."

Ernest Luning has covered politics for Colorado Politics and its predecessor publication, The Colorado Statesman, since 2009. He's analyzed the exploits, foibles and history of state campaigns and politicians since 2018 in the weekly Trail Mix column.