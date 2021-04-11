My colleague and pal Ernest Luning had another great Trail Mix column a couple of weeks ago after Republicans seated their new leadership, three women in charge for the first time in the state party's history.
That's remarkable piece of news that didn’t get enough attention in the crowded news cycle. Republicans are fighting for their relevance, and this is the best opportunity to chart a new course, because the one they're on isn't connecting. As the GOP lost the White House and both chambers of Congress the last four years, Colorado has only one statewide officer who hails from the right, while controlling virtually nothing under the gold dome in Denver.
More of the same won't cut it. Bringing back Big Red to ocean-blue Colorado will take new ideas, electable candidates and, more importantly, tangible results; winning on principle is just another way of losing.
Kristi Burton Brown, the new state GOP chair, is a millennial woman and constitutional attorney. The vice chair is a biracial woman, Priscilla Rahn. Marilyn Harris, the party's new secretary, is from rural Archuleta County in the Four Corners.
“In the Republican Party we don't play identity politics, we don't believe that's a good basis to make your decision on,” Burton Brown told Ernest.
She said the all-female leadership ”destroys the narrative that the Democrats have, that we only choose one kind of person in the Republican Party.”
She added: “We are a diverse party that welcomes everyone, and I believe our team will be able to show that around our state.”
A new direction, however, can't be another slow train to nowhere for conservative women.
In 1982, Rolling Stone, the liberal and once transformational journal, wrote an article I recalled and was able to find, titled "Reagan vs. Women."
About the time "Ebony and Ivory" was climbing the pop charts, William Greider mansplained:
"What women want – the overwhelming majority of them, according to the polls – is straightforward and sensible. A new political agenda that turns away from the mindless masculine reflexes of the Cold War and pursues more egalitarian, life-preserving objectives.
"Women want the madness of the nuclear arms race stopped. Women want the natural environment protected against man-made depredation. They want better living conditions for children and for the poor. They want handguns forbidden and social security increased. They oppose the draft and they oppose military adventures in foreign lands. They do not believe the ‘free enterprise’ conservatism of the Reagan government will benefit them. Women want an activist government that works to reduce the income gap between rich and poor."
In 1980, Reagan had a gender gap of 8%: The Gipper received 54% of the men's vote and 46% of the women's vote.
A funny thing happened on the way to a second term.
In 1984, New York Times/CBS News exit polling found only 4% difference, 61% to 57%, against Democrat Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro, the first woman nominated to a national ticket.
Donald Trump can blame his one-term presidency on women.
Trump had 53% of men’s votes last November but only 42% women’s ballots, which is the same gender gap he had in 2016. Reagan, he isn't.
To collect 7 million more votes, Biden destroyed Trump in the suburbs, winning 59% of women to Trump’s 40%. Black women, the most dynamic emerging voting bloc, went 93% to Biden, 6% to Trump, according to AP VoteCast.
I asked for answers from a couple of conservative women, a couple of moderates and a couple of liberals about changing the GOP narrative. "Not for attribution," I said, "so fire away."
If Democrats raise taxes and fees, Republicans need to connect that to the pantry, not just grist for tiresome punditry, I gleaned. Personal security is a winner for the GOP when it becomes less about AR-15s and more about safe streets and safe schools.
"Women are best positioned to speak to those two issues," a well-known conservative woman told me in a text. "And they are universal."
One of my progressive friends — she doesn't care: it's the bold Michal Rosenoer — suggested the way for the right to expand its appeal among women would be to speak out against anti-Asian rhetoric, especially in their own ranks, increasing the minimum wage, offering a defense for Black women and Latinas' voting rights and showing demonstrable support for working mothers.
Democrats own those issues at the Colorado statehouse, via a dozen women trailblazers in the House and Senate. There's a press conference on the Capitol steps seemingly every other day of the session to remind voting women of who's fighting the fight.
"The Colorado GOP can claim they've got 'diversity' within their ranks, but if they don't act to improve the everyday lives of Colorado women and people of color, the GOP will continue hemorrhaging voters who are sick of being pandered to," said Rosenoer, who put diversity in air quotes.
For Burton Brown, bold ideas that fail are equal to more of the same, if holding office and changing policies constitute the end game, instead of losing dispiriting culture wars.
Republicans don't have the numbers to live off the status quo, so they have no choice but to follow where she leads. As Trump once asked, "What do you have to lose," if you're already losing?
