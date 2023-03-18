Woe is we all on Monday morning
There was a lot of yawning going on at the state Capitol Monday.
And thanks to 2022 lawmakers Cathy Kipp, Patrick Neville, Jeff Bridges and Ray Scott, the legislature no longer has the opportunity to stomp its feet about the time switch, or at least make laws about it.
That’s because the lege passed, and the gov signed, a bill last year putting Colorado on DST year-round, but only if Congress passes it and four states in the western United States also approve.
That, fortunately, has happened: Wyoming, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Montana and Idaho (with a caveat that only the northern half would make the switch) have adopted laws to make the change permanent once Congress acts.
The congressional action came this close to making it last year; the Sunshine Protection Act, a multi-year effort by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, won unanimous consent from the Senate last year but never got consideration from the full House. Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi was opposed, and the measure died on the last day of the last Congress.
Rubio has introduced a 2023 version; Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-FL has introduced the same in the House. Where Speaker Kevin McCarthy stands on the issue is unknown.
Greg Brophy was nowhere to be found in the Capitol Monday, as his dream has now come true.
Pi/Pie Day at the Capitol
Tuesday was Pi Day, and lawmakers never pass up a chance for pi. Or pie.
Rep. Meg Froelich of Greenwood Village challenged fellow lawmakers to see how much of magical number starting with 3.14 they could remember, but as it turns out, Froelich needs to hit the books.
All she could get right was the first three numbers, a no-brainer. She tried for six but got the last three wrong.
She then threw down to Rep. Kyle Brown of Louisville, who acquitted himself nicely, remembering Pi to 3.14159265.
Speaker Julie McCluskie said the only thing you need to remember about pi or pie is whether to serve it with whipped cream.
Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron talked about the pies he likes: strawberry, pumpkin, rhubarb and cow, though the latter is not what you would have found in the House kitchen on Pi Day. Thank goodness!
And there was pi, and pie, for all.
Does the Senate president have a hidden accoutrement?
Capitol M has worked diligently this week to solve one of the burning questions of our time: Did Senate President Steve Fenberg in his youth wear a nose ring?
Alas, a definitive answer could not be obtained. This college picture, cheerfully shared by Mindy Miller, his senior advisor, shows Fenberg in his college days, along with a group of ne’er-do-wells: Joe Neguse, Lisa Kauffman, Leslie Herod and Zach Zaslow, now the comms guy for Children’s Hospital.
Is Fenberg wearing a nose ring? He won’t say but the rumors are flying.
This week's journal victim...
...is Rep. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock, who pleaded with lawmakers on Monday to approve the journal in honor of Douglas County and the beauty within, including Devil’s Head, Greenland Ranch and the Cherry Creek Trail.
The motion was also in honor of the beauty of Colorado, but got a resounding “no” from anti-outdoors lovers, apparently.
Given that she couldn’t find enough folks to celebrate how beautiful Colorado is, she switched tactics. “We love to have a good time in this chamber, sometimes at the expense of others," she said Tuesday.
The “other” was Rep. Ron Weinberg and this peculiar photo. The “aye” vote would keep Frizell from distributing the photo on everyone’s desk, she said.
Apparently, it’s not that desirable a photo, because for one, the “ayes” definitely outweighed the “no’s”. Weinberg, by the way, had already beat a hasty retreat out of the chamber to avoid the whole thing.
Wednesday, unfortunately, was an opportunity for lawmakers to show they do not love Girl Scouts, or Girl Scout cookies. Frizell, a former Girl Scout and leader, tried to get “yes” votes in honor of the Girl Scouts, but apparently there’s a bunch of lawmakers who should have their cookie buying privileges revoked.
Waiter, there’s a fly in my soup!
If you had on your filibuster BINGO card Holtorf doing his best imitation of a high-class waiter, complete with silver platter, you definitely win.
A filibuster is busy work. Last week, House Republicans launched one to delay action on HB 1219, the bill setting up a three-day waiting period for firearms purchases.
It’s hard work, talking for hours on end, and apparently thirsty work, too, as evidenced by the following.
