Colorado is on the sidelines as Republicans prepare for their first presidential debate later this month in Milwaukee.

That's in contrast to four years ago, when two of the state's leading Democrats took center stage in the race for the White House, for a few nights at least.

At this point in the 2020 election cycle, presidential long shots Michael Bennet, the state's senior U.S. senator, and John Hickenlooper, the former two-term governor, were forging ahead in the wake of the Democrats' second presidential debate, where they'd sparred with more than a dozen other Democrats hoping to deny President Donald Trump a second term.

The field was vast. The Coloradans joined 18 other Democrats under the lights split over two nights in Detroit on July 30 and 31, 2019. Those debates roughly echoed the arrangement a month earlier for the first round of debates in Miami on June 27, when the two shared a stage on the second night of a pair of debates that also featured 20 candidates, though the lineup was slightly different.

In one of the more memorable interactions in the Democrats' early debates that cycle, Hickenlooper and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats and describes himself as a democratic socialist, threw their hands in the air in dueling gestures demonstrating their frustration with each other's policies. If the Democratic nominee runs on Sanders' single-payer health care system, Hickenlooper said: "You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump."

Bennet drew high marks after both debates from national pundits who suggested he could step into the moderate lane if frontrunner then-former Vice President Joe Biden faltered.

It was the first time in history two Colorado politicians had made it to the preliminary rounds of a presidential campaign simultaneously, though it wasn't the first time two of the state's leading Democrats sought the White House in the same cycle.

Ahead of the 1988 election Gary Hart, then state's senior senator and the runner-up for the nomination in the previous cycle, and U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, at the time an eight-term lawmaker from Denver, both mounted campaigns. Hart suspended his campaign in May 1987 amid a scandal involving allegations of an affair with a Miami model. Schroeder, who had chaired Hart's campaign, spent several months after his withdrawal exploring a run but ended her bid in September 1987 before making her candidacy official.

Bennet and Hickenlooper both scored some points in Miami and Detroit, but neither did enough to break from the back of the pack into the crowded upper tier, which mostly held steady for months, comprised of Biden, Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttiegieg.

Others who flirted with the top group included Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and businessman Andrew Yang.

That left Bennet and Hickenlooper jostling for attention with a revolving cast of fellow dark horses. At various times, their ranks contained New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, billionaire Tom Steyer, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and author Marianne Williamson.

The record-setting number of contenders was deemed unwieldy on a single debate stage, leading organizers to divide the first two rounds of debates into two nights each. Democrats tightened the requirements to qualify for the subsequent nine debates, held one a month until February, which featured two, narrowing the field of debtors enough to appear on a single night on each occasion.

Although the Coloradans both met the polling criteria required to make the first two debates — scoring 1% or better in four national or early-state polls — they fell short on the alternative threshold, which involved amassing 65,000 individual donors. Ahead of the third debate in mid-September, however, the Democratic National Committee raised the bar to qualify — requiring that candidates meet both the polling level, which doubled to 2%, and a fundraising mark, also doubled to 130,000 unique donors — leaving Bennet and Hickenlooper out in the cold.

By the time the DNC announced the 10 candidates bound for the next debate, Hickenlooper had already ended his bid and returned to Colorado. Soon after that, he jumped in the primary for Colorado's other U.S. Senate seat, held by Republican Cory Gardner. More than a year later, Hickenlooper defeated Gardner and joined Bennet in the Senate.

Switching to what his strategists described as an "insurgent" campaign, Bennet stayed in the presidential race for another six months but suspended his candidacy hours after finishing poorly in the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11, 2020.

The two left their marks during the three nights they faced off on national television with fellow Democrats — sharing the stage on the second night of debates in Miami and appearing on consecutive nights a month later in Detroit.

It was a starkly different political environment that summer than will greet the Republican candidates when they meet in Wisconsin on Aug. 23. Trump was mid-way through his third year in the White House, the global COVID pandemic was still more than six months in the future, and Jan. 6 was an date like any other, significant only to experts in transfer of presidential power.

It's up in the air whether Trump, far and away the frontrunner in this cycle's GOP primary, will participate in the first debate, since he has so far refused to comply with one of the requirements set by the Republican National Committee to score a spot on stage. Like several other candidates who have met polling and donor thresholds, Trump hasn't signed a pledge to back the party's eventual nominee.

The Republicans who have satisfied all three requirements are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, CNN reported on Aug. 10. Three candidates in addition to Trump would otherwise qualify but haven't signed the pledge: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and businessman Perry Johnson have reached one of the polling or fundraising criteria but so far haven't attained the other.

In the inaugural debate four years ago in Miami, Bennet and Hickenlooper stood near the edge on opposite sides of the stage, which featured Biden, Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg in the middle. Hickenlooper, on the left, was flanked by Williamson on one side and Yang on the other, while Bennet's lectern was positioned between Gillibrand and Swalwell.

Pegged as occupants of the primary field's moderate lane, Bennet and Hickenlooper both took swings at Sanders and the party's more left-leaning proposals, maintaining that Democrats had to prevent Republicans from being able to brand their fellow partisans as socialists or risk handing another term to Trump.

"I think the bottom line is that if we don’t clearly define that we’re not socialists, the Republicans are going to come at us every way they can and call us socialists,” said Hickenlooper, provoking a heated response from Sanders.

Arguing that Americans would reject Democrats if the party ran on Sanders' single-payer, Medicare for all health care proposal, Bennet said the robust public option he'd proposed would be a more palatable way to reach the universal coverage all the candidates agreed they wanted.

He also ripped Trump's family separation policy, invoking the journey undertaken by his mother, a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust and was separated from her parents for years before the family reunited to emigrate to the United States after World War II.

“The president has turned the border of the United States into a symbol of native hostility that the whole world is looking at when what we should be represented by is the Statue of Liberty, which has brought my parents to this country to begin with," Bennet said. "We need to make a change."

Ernest Luning has covered politics for Colorado Politics and its predecessor publication, The Colorado Statesman, since 2009. He's analyzed the exploits, foibles and history of state campaigns and politicians since 2018 in the weekly Trail Mix column.

Colorado Republicans clash over proposal to boot unaffiliated voters from GOP primaries | TRAIL MIX Colorado Republicans are preparing to again decide whether to cancel the upcoming primary election in order to prevent unaffiliated voters fro…

Colorado boasts record as host of presidential primary, general election debates | TRAIL MIX Next year's presidential election is poised to move from the political pages to the nation's living rooms next month as the contest for the Re…