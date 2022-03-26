The lighter side of the Capitol, usually.

The return of the prodigal (elephant)

Goliath, the Eisenhower-era elephant, symbol of the House GOP, has had his ear welded back on. He’s back in his usual spot in the 2nd floor hallway leading to the House Minority office.

Goliath and a Civil War-era cannonball had an encounter earlier this month, the result of him being kidnapped by Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield, who intended to take the heavy statue up to his 3rd floor office. In doing so, however, Goliath collided with a cannonball, one of many that serves as stairway caps around the Capitol.

A shame-faced (probably) Gray had to fess up to the damage, and vowed not to do it again.

Rumors of Goliath’s ear being restored led Gray to ask Capitol M to verify that the repairs had been done. Gray said he couldn’t do it because he fears if he goes down that hallway, sirens will go off and the State Patrol will take him out in handcuffs.

This was verified by the staff of the House Minority office.

Who's in the bathroom, part two?

One of the more interesting events at the Capitol this week was the discovery that someone had vandalized a third-floor bathroom reserved for baby care.

A witness has now come forward with a little more information, and we now know it was a woman.

The damage actually took place on March 16. The issue is that the woman somehow (a ladder was likely involved) climbed into the ceiling of the bathroom, which is a good 10 to 12 feet above the ground. Only a person about eight feet tall could have climbed onto the sink, for example, to get to the ceiling. There was extensive damage that required about $700 in repairs to door-closing hardware, the ceiling grid system and ceiling tiles, support wires that broke under the stress, and the sink, which was filled and clogged with debris.

The door-closing hardware refers to a mechanism at the top of doors that helps it close, similar to the spring that closes your outside doors.

But the big mystery that has caused a buzz at the Capitol this week: HOW did the woman get out of the bathroom? The door only locks from the inside, and it wasn't damaged, according to the Department of Personnel and Administration.

Early theories centered around a large boom heard on the second floor around noon on March 16, however, the bathroom was cleaned later that day and hadn't been damaged. A DPA employee told Capitol M the door was pried open with a paperclip after the State Patrol got the 8:15 p.m. call that the door was locked.

Is the suspect still in the rafters of the Capitol? It's unlikely, although lots of people have expressed mock concern that whomever did the damage is now WATCHING EVERYONE.

Welcome back, former Rep. Jim Wilson

A hearty “welcome back” was proffered this week to former Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida, who visited the House floor this week for the first time since his legislative career concluded at the end of 2020 due to term limits.

Wilson had another reason for his visit: he was up for a confirmation hearing in the Senate Education Committee, nominated by Gov. Jared Polis to sit on the Colorado Commission on Higher Education for a second term.

You know what would come next. Former House members who face the Senate are always in for a bumpy ride. Just look back a year to when former House Speaker Mark Ferrandino, who had been nominated to head the Department of Revenue, faced off against the Senate Business Affairs & Labor Committee.

In Ferrandino’s case, he’s trash-talked the Senate enough times that he was in for some payback. Wilson, on the other hand, got off easy Thursday, given that he carried bills with six of the seven committee members, such as the Imagination Library bill with committee Chair Sen. Jeff Bridges of Greenwood Village.

Both Wilson and fellow CCHE commissioner Aaron Harber won unanimous support for their nominations, which now go to the full Senate on the consent calendar. Whether those nominations remain on the consent calendar, however, is another matter. Just sayin'.

Welcome back, part two

Former Reps. Jim Riesberg of Greeley and Debbie Stafford of Aurora were in the Capitol Friday for a hearing on House Bill 1278, which would set up the Behavioral Health Administration within the Department of Human Services.

Pillows woulda been a good idea, actually

During debate Thursday on Senate Bill 153, an election security bill tied to security breach allegations against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson had an idea for an amendment. Given the lengthy hours of late debating certain bills (HB 1279, the abortion bill, for example), pillows would be welcome. H/T to Alex Burness of the Denver Post.

Here’s an amendment Republican state Sen. Kevin Priola drafted, but didn’t introduce, during a debate in the Colorado Senate on an elections bill. pic.twitter.com/N16tJGuGZU — Alex Burness (@alex_burness) March 24, 2022

Historical day for Colorado General Assembly and Rep. David Ortiz, D-Littleton

When Rep. David Ortiz was elected in 2020, one of the first things that had to happen was to make changes in the House to ensure he could go anywhere in his wheelchair. Ortiz was once an Army helicopter pilot, and in a crash in Afghanistan, was rendered a paraplegic.

What couldn't happen right away was giving him access to the Speaker's podium. When it isn't being used by the Speaker, it's the place where lawmakers hold sway over the Committee of the Whole, the second reading debates on legislation.

Who’s ready to make CO history today? Know it may seem like a small thing, for 1st wheelchair user ♿️ to ever be able to chair the COW 🐮 on the House Floor. But #accessibility isn’t just for me, it’s for any and all future legislators that might need it. #coleg #CripTheVote — David Ortiz (@DavidDOrtizCO) March 24, 2022

After the 2021 session, the House nonpartisan staff got to work on a project to install a mechanical lift that would get Ortiz up to the podium.

Ortiz got its inaugural try-out on Thursday, March 24, when he chaired the debate over House Bill 1295, which sets up the Department of Early Childhood and state-paid preschool. Ortiz told Capitol M that running the House floor (which Capitol M would more likely compare to herding cats), was reminiscent of being a pilot, with things coming at him from all sides.

Red carpet time for Rep. Emily Sirota

During the past week, a group representing those with intellectual and developmental disabilities gave lawmakers little gold statues that look like a certain award to be presented to moviemakers on Sunday. During the week, a lot of those statues wound up on the desk of Rep. Emily Sirota of Denver, whose husband, David, is up for an Oscar on Sunday for best original screenplay for "Don't Look Up."

So this is what happened on Thursday, which began with some confusion about who is who in the House and Senate, from the "short" lawmaker caucus.

Somehow, Speaker Garnett was included in that group. "You looked smaller today in the chair," said Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton.