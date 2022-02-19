If anyone should happen to know what happened to Rep. Dave Williams, please notify the conservatives on the House Republican caucus. The guy who’s showing up bears a passing resemblance to the Colorado Springs lawmaker, but in recent weeks Capitol M has had cause to doubt that it’s really him.
The reason? Williams this week won passage of an election-related bill, on vacancy committees, from the House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, chaired by Rep. Chris Kennedy of Lakewood.
Williams sat on the state affairs committee for the previous five sessions, although in 2022, he’s abandoned it for a seat on the two health-related committees, Health & Insurance and Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services.
His bills over the years have largely focused on election issues, but he's also been a sponsor or co-sponsor of measures not related to the topics usually covered by State Affairs, such as abortion bans or religious freedom, that earned those measures a trip to the “kill” committee.
Over the past six years, State Affairs has killed nine Williams-sponsored bills and passed four. His successes in State Affairs include the 2017 measure that eliminated the criminal penalty for voters who take “ballot selfies” and the 2021 measure to allow a lieutenant governor candidate to run simultaneously for another office. While the General Assembly signed off on the bill, the governor didn’t.
On the bright side, the governor’s veto allowed us all to see the pen the governor uses to veto a bill, a far cry from the fancy stylus he uses for signing bills into law (and handing out to bill sponsors and advocates).
Back to this week: Williams is teaming up with Kennedy on not one, but TWO bills in the 2022 session, both assigned to State Affairs. The second bill deals with changes to campaign finance reporting, another election bill.
Given that HB 1156 is a Kennedy-originated bill with Williams as a co-sponsor, 2022 could set a record for the number of Williams-sponsored bills to clear House State Affairs. That’s not the only record Williams, who is running for the 5th Congressional District primary in June, could set.
Could 2022 be the year that House State Affairs doesn’t kill ANY Williams-sponsored bills? That would be an even bigger accomplishment, maybe.
It's food AND dog week, sort of.
Those deep sighs you heard on the mic Friday was from House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver, dealing with, once more, foolishness in the House.
It came during a House final vote on House Bill 1090, on "reasonable independence for children." It's a bill to make it clear that any kid playing out in the street is not necessarily in danger from parental neglect, and stems from problems with child welfare agencies being called when someone sees a kid out playing and alone on the streets.
Usually, third reading votes are.very.serious.business. No chatter, no side conversations. But the House was in something of a jovial mood Friday. Maybe it was the three-day weekend ahead.
Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield (naturally) got away with one. In between reading the bill's title and calling for the vote, he went to the microphone to extol the virtues of free-market capitalism.
No, wait, that was Rep. Richard Holtorf of Akron.
Gray warned his colleagues about a pack of children and dogs, wandering the Capitol and selling Girl Scout cookies. The pack included his son Theo, daughter Ellie, and Peanut, the Wonder Shar-Pei Puppy. They were joined by perennial Girl Scout champion seller Sienna, daughter of Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster, and her friends Grier Olson and Kate Corcoran. And of course, Queso, who is a frequent visitor to the Capitol.
As they were plying Capitol staff, lawmakers, reporters (ahem) with their goodies, their friends and allies on the House floor were helping with the sales.
Gray, doing his best to stick to the subject at hand, (and getting sighs from Garnett), said the pack was wandering the halls without any adult supervision, and "I would plead to not have me considered as a child abuser for allowing that to occur," to giggles in the chamber.
"You looked a little scared," said Minority Leader Hugh McKean said to Gray. More sighs from Garnett, who briefly put his head in his hands.
Then Holtorf came to the well. More VERY DEEP sighs from Garnett, amid laughs from the chamber.
"I want to commend my colleague for promoting free market capitalism, to the highest level, and I love Girl Scout cookies" and he said he will be buying some later to take back home.
That every single one of them got away with this without getting fined is something of a miracle.
The Senate may be coming up with a new contest to add to the annual rubber band ball drop. (You knew that was coming, right?)
It’s popcorn eating. At least that’s Capitol M's take from listening to the Senate debate on a Department of Personnel & Administration supplemental on Wednesday.
Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument, in pointing out that the supplemental spending request would add 4,000 employees to the state payroll, described hiring that many temporary employees this way: “You head out to the theater, you smell the popcorn popping in the background. You get that big tub of popcorn. You eat that first box of popcorn, and boy does it taste good … That was so good I’ll get another. You get another tub of popcorn, eat the second one, kinda yeah, but you can’t stop yourself. The smell of that popcorn pervades the theater. You get that third box of popcorn and eat that, and next thing you know, you have a tummy ache.”
Hopefully, a hollow leg, too. THREE TUBS OF POPCORN?
The analogy is apparently around adding things without regard to the consequences, like whether those employees are really temporary.
Apparently, Lundeen really loves popcorn.
Apparently, Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, the vice-chair of the Joint Budget Committee, does too.
“I would like it to be known that I’ve never struggled with the situation the senator from Monument describes, and I would like to challenge him to a popcorn-eating contest.”
The contest grew.
“I also enjoy multiple tubs of popcorn,” added Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, another JBC member.
So the question becomes: Plain? With butter? Cheese? Or sweet, with caramel?
Here's an idea! A Pueblo chile-flavored popcorn! (Paging Rep. Daneya Esgar!)
Ipopgrourmetpopcorn.com has more than 100 flavors. Capitol M is awaiting a decision on flavor and whether a popcorn wagon will be involved, on the Senate floor.
