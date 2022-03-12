The lighter side of the state Capitol, usually.
In a contest at the state Capitol between an elephant and a Civil War-era cannon ball, the winner, by an ear, was the cannon ball.
The elephant in question is a large and rather heavy metal statue owned by the House Minority caucus, and its usual place is on a table in the hallway leading to the minority office on the second floor
The elephant has been subjected to pranks by Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield, who snatched it for April Fool's Day last year and held it for ransom.
Gray was up to his old tricks recently, once again attempting to make off with the elephant and headed to his third floor office to hide it. Not that great a hiding place, by the way.
As he was headed to the stairs, however, disaster struck!
The elephant’s right ear struck the cannon ball on the stairway, and the ear separated from the statue.
Gray finished hauling the elephant to his office, but then the House sergeants got involved. Apparently Gray couldn't be trusted to return the elephant to its normal place. He agreed with that assessment, he told Capitol M.
Asst. Minority Leader Tim Geitner of Falcon now has the ear, safely tucked away while they try to figure out how to get it back on the elephant. It won’t be easy: it appears the ear was welded onto the statue.
The $10,000 question — and no, that’s not an estimate of what Gray will have to shell out to have it fixed — is whether Gray has learned his lesson. When asked, he said, "no, because I hadn't broken it before."
But he did say he would swear off stealing "very old" elephants.
The House Appropriations jokes are back. No guarantees of their actual humor.
Why can't ants contract COVID-19? Because they have anti-bodies (that's this week's winner from Rep. Adrienne Benavidez of Adams County).
A three-legged cat walks into a bar. The bartender asks what the cat wants, and the cat says, in a Western drawl, "I'm looking for the man who shot my paw!" (courtesy Rep. Judy Amabile of Boulder).
Didja know, #1
There is a House "early morning Wordle caucus." It's just Gray and Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver for now, but there's probably a lot of closet Wordle players around here. The point of doing it in early morning is so one gets Wordle out of the way before someone else spills the beans on social media on what the daily word is. Herod says she's aiming for a streak of 100 and then intends to quit.
Didja know, #2
William "Harvey" Doe, Sr., was Speaker of the House in Colorado in the 1881-82 sessions. He was a longtime resident of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where he served as mayor in 1876. Capitol M's ancestors also lived in Oshkosh, and at the same time.
Doe's Senate counterpart when he was speaker was Horace Austin Warner "Haw" Tabor, who served as president from 1879 to 1882.
Doe's son, Harvey Jr., married Elizabeth McCourt in Wisconsin in 1877. They moved to Colorado shortly after, and she divorced him, allegedly for his drinking, in 1880.
Three years later, and by then known as "Baby Doe," she married Horace Tabor. Capitol M is willing to bet Harvey, Sr. was not on the guest list, despite his connections.
Harvey, Sr., died in 1884 and is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh, the same resting place for seven of Capitol M's ancestors.
Didja know, #3
Rep. Emily Sirota of Denver is heading to Hollywood March 27. Her husband, David, is nominated in two Academy Award categories for the film, "Don't Look Up." David Sirota is nominated, along with Adam McKay, who also directed, for Best Original Screenplay and as one of the producers for the film, which was nominated for Best Picture.
