The No. 1-selling used electric vehicle in Colorado is the Nissan Leaf, according to Vroom/CarStory.
Here’s a roundup of the top-selling EVs and hybrids from Colorado, with average purchase age, mileage and price:
- Nissan Leaf (age- 3.4 years; mileage- 25,600; price- $14,955)
- Tesla Model S (age- 4 years; mileage- 41,757; price- $50,193)
- BMW i3 (age- 3.2 years; mileage- 22,469; price- $20,764)
- Chevy Bolt (age- 1.7 years; mileage- 16,513; price- $27,450)
- Tesla Model 3 (age- 1.4 years; mileage- 13,456; price- $43,291)
Hybrids:
- Toyota Prius (age- 8.8 years; mileage- 107,250; price- $11,170)
- Ford Fusion (age- 3 years; mileage- 48,100; price- $15,013)
- Lexus RX (age- 7.5 years; mileage- 86,579; price- $24,443)
- Toyota Highlander (age- 8.7 years; mileage- 113,473; price- $19,488)
- Toyota Camry (age- 6.8 years; mileage- 84,332; price- $15,329)
Vroom is the New York City-based used car retailer and online marketplace. It recently opened its Last Mile hub in Aurora, which picks up and delivers cars to customers’ homes within 100 miles, and has been hiring.
