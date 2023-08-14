Today is Aug. 14, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

With nearly two dozen state prisons and multiple federal facilities in Colorado, federal judges routinely hear lawsuits from incarcerated men and women alleging violations of their rights.

The claims range from excessive force and indifference to medical needs to unconstitutional infringements on prisoners' religious exercise. For the most part, the plaintiffs do not have a lawyer. As a consequence, those lawsuits — which could involve a credible civil rights violation — are more likely to be dismissed.

Now, Colorado's federal trial court is quietly launching a new project to give those cases more traction.

"It's been obvious to me since the beginning of the time I became a judge that when prisoners were fortunate enough to get counsel to represent them, cases were handled by the court in a much more efficient manner," said Kristen L. Mix.

About 1 in 6 judges across Colorado this year does not have their personal financial disclosure statements on file with the Secretary of State's Office, despite a law that requires it every January, a Gazette review has found.

In the worst examples, nearly two dozen judges who sit on a Colorado district or county court bench, some of them the chief judge of their judicial district, haven’t had a disclosure on file for several years — the only way the public could know if a judge might have a conflict of interest in the cases they oversee — The Gazette found.

Records show that despite a yearly six-page emailed reminder to all judges by the Judicial Department to submit the reports, 56 of the state’s complement of 358 judges — including members of the Colorado Court of Appeals — did not have the disclosures on file last year or a prior one.

A legislator vowed to push for new laws as well as a state audit to prevent unqualified parental evaluators from continuing to put Colorado children in peril amid growing criticism from parents who say the evaluation industry has mired their custody cases in turmoil.

State Rep. Meg Froelich, a Democrat from Greenwood Village, spoke out following the recent disclosure in The Gazette of the latest scandal to hit a parenting evaluator — this one involving a state investigation into whether Shannon McShane conned state and court officials into believing she was eligible for court appointments.

The Gazette reported on July 27 that state investigators had determined McShane, a former evaluator accused of extreme bias and shoddy work in up to 30 cases, had falsified her Ph.D. and impersonated a state regulator and federal diplomatic officials.

“There’s just still more work to do because we keep hearing about these folks who are just terrible,” Froelich said of evaluators accused of favoring abusive parents to the detriment of protective parents. “They’re bad. They’re bad, and the outcomes are deadly.”

The Colorado state teachers union and its Woodland Park affiliate are suing the Woodland Park School District and board of education for allegedly violating teachers’ First Amendment rights to free speech and free association.

The federal lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges brought against the district this summer.

In February, Woodland Park changed its policy governing employees' outside communication, stating they may neither be interviewed by the press about school or student matters nor post on social media about district or school decisions without prior written consent from the superintendent. The policy deems any violation as insubordination, which is subject to disciplinary measures up to termination.

The federal lawsuit brought by the Colorado Education Association and the Woodland Park Education Association also accuses the district of violating Colorado Open Meetings Law by amending the policy in secret and without public notice. Staff members were first notified retroactively two weeks after the change.

Even President Joe Biden has some regrets about the name of the Inflation Reduction Act: As the giant law turns 1 on Wednesday, it's increasingly clear that immediately curbing prices wasn't the point.

While price increases have cooled over the past year — the inflation rate has dropped from 9% to 3.2% — most economists say little to none of the drop came from the law.

“I can’t think of any mechanism by which it would have brought down inflation to date," said Harvard University economist Jason Furman, who added that the law could eventually help to lower electricity bills.

Alex Arnon, an economic and budget analyst for the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model, offers a similar assessment.

“We can say with pretty strong confidence that it was mostly other factors that have brought inflation down,’’ he said. "The IRA has just not been a significant factor.’’