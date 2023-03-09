Today is March 9, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Jenna Ellis, the Colorado attorney who tried to challenge Donald Trump's 2020 election loss as a member of the former president's legal team, has been formally censured by the state's courts for repeatedly making false statements, including claiming that the election was stolen from Trump.

As part of the disciplinary action, Ellis agreed that she made numerous "misrepresentations" in appearances on national television shows and on Twitter in the months following Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden

Presiding Disciplinary Judge Bryon M. Large approved the reprimand on Wednesday by agreeing with a stipulation reached between Ellis and the state Office of Attorney Regulatory Counsel, which recommended a public censure.

In his opinion, Large said Ellis' repeated false claims "undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public." He noted that Ellis agreed she had a "selfish motive" and "engaged in a pattern of misconduct," adding that her lack of prior disciplinary action mitigated the transgression.

He observed that there had never been a disciplinary case in Colorado featuring misconduct resembling what Ellis did.

Two measures supporters say will rein in gun violence won party-line approval by a Senate panel after an all-day hearing that stretched late into the evening.

The first measure, Senate Bill 170, seeks to strengthen the state's extreme risk protection order — more popularly known as the "red flag" law — by allowing district attorneys, educators, and health care professionals, including mental health providers, to seek that intervention from the court.

Under the law, first adopted in 2019, only law enforcement or a family member can seek the order to remove firearms from a person who is considered a danger to themselves or to others.

In 2020, the law's first full year, 109 orders were filed, of which 61 were granted on a temporary basis and 49 for an entire year, according to a study published in 2021 by the journal Injury Epidemiology. An analysis earlier this year by Colorado Public Radio says 40 out of 64 counties have never seen an ERPO petition.

The second legislation, Senate Bill 168, seeks to allow gun victims to sue firearms manufacturers and gun dealers. The bill also establishes "a cause of action" to ensure victims or the attorney general, acting on their behalf, can seek fair compensation in court if they could prove they were harmed as a result of the gun industry member knowingly violating responsible conduct.

It repeals state law that prevents gun victims from having their day in court, according to co-sponsor Sen. Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont.

A bill seeking to cap the price of epinephrine auto-injectors in Colorado took a big step forward Wednesday, receiving approval from the state House of Representatives.

If passed into law, House Bill 1002 would require insurance companies to cap out-of-pocket costs at $60 for a two-pack of auto-injectors, better known as the trademark EpiPen, which counters the effects of a severe allergic reaction.

The bill would also create the Epinephrine Auto-injector Affordability Program for uninsured Coloradans to get EpiPens at low costs.

Many of the 10,500 adjunct professors working in Colorado could receive federal student debt relief — thanks to a bill passed by the Colorado legislature on Wednesday.

If signed into law, Senate Bill 84 would make adjunct professors eligible for the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program by multiplying the hours they work by 4.35 to meet the program's full-time employment requirements. The federal program forgives the remaining balance of student debt for those who have worked in public service full-time and have made monthly payments on their loans for at least 10 years.

Proponents of the bill said it would not only financially assist adjunct professors but also more accurately reflect the time they spend working. While adjuncts largely perform the same duties as their full-time colleagues, they are contract workers only paid for the time they spend inside of the classroom, not including time spent planning, grading and other activities.

With the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday will make his opening offer in a high-stakes debate over federal finances as he proposes a federal budget that would cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade.

It's part of a broader attempt by the president to call out House Republicans, who are demanding severe cuts to federal spending in return for lifting the government's legal borrowing limit. But the GOP has no counter offer so far, other than a flat “no” to a budget plan that could form the policy spine of Biden's yet-to-be-declared campaign for reelection in 2024.

“We see this as a value statement,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. “This is something that shows the American people that we take this very seriously when we think about the fiscal responsibility, when we think about how do we move forward.”