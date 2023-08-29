Today is Aug. 29, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Attorney General Phil Weiser's office on Monday confirmed opening an investigation in a towing company in the wake of hundreds of complaints, including one from a state senator who authored a consumers' "bill of rights" on towing and found herself the victim of what she described as an illegal tow last week.

In a lengthy post last Thursday, Sen. Julie Gonzales described on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, how her car had been towed on Wednesday evening from a parking garage that she had parked in before without incident.

New to the garage, however, was a sign from ParkM that said, "Overnight guest parking by permit only" with a QR code to buy the permit. Gonzales wasn't planning to park overnight so she didn't buy a permit.

Former U.S. Rep. Betsy Markey on Monday endorsed Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, one of the Democrats challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Markey, a Fort Collins Democrat, represented the Republican-leaning 4th Congressional District for a single term starting in 2009 after unseating Republican U.S. Rep. Marilyn Musgrave, whose unwavering brand of conservative politics has drawn comparison to the outspoken Boebert.

Markey said that Stout's breadth of experience and roots in the community have prepared her to represent the 3rd CD, which covers most of the Western Slope and parts of Southern Colorado.

“Having grown up in Grand Junction, she has served her community as a volunteer, non-profit director and now as mayor," Markey said in a statement released by Stout's campaign. "She will bring that same passion, integrity and hard work to Congress as she represents all interests in this vast and important area of Colorado.”

An Aurora man who threatened to shoot Gov. Jared Polis pleaded guilty to retaliation charges on Monday and was sentenced to four years of probation.

Jeromie Rose, 42, admitted to leaving two voicemails on Polis' front desk line on June 20, threatening the governor's life.

In the voicemails, Rose said, "I'm gonna f------ fire a whole bunch of rounds right in your f------ head, right in your f------ house. And then you'll see, then you'll understand," according to an arrest affidavit.

Rose said he left the voicemails for Polis because he no longer qualified for food stamps, according to a news release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Americans actually agree on something in this time of raw discord: Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president in a second term. Only a few years his junior, Donald Trump raises strikingly less concern about his age.

But they have plenty of other problems with Trump, who at least for now far outdistances his rivals for the Republican nomination despite his multiple criminal indictments. Never mind his advanced years — if anything, some say, the 77-year-old ought to grow up.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds much of the public oddly united in sizing up the one trait Biden cannot change.

The president has taken to raising the age issue himself, with wisecracks, as if trying to relax his audiences about his 80 trips around the sun.

El Paso County and Colorado Springs expect to receive millions in federal disaster assistance funding to help recover from storms, flooding and tornadoes that blasted the region in June, officials announced Monday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has "validated" at least $8.3 million in damages across El Paso County to roads, bridges, and stormwater and parks facilities stemming from extreme weather that hit the region between June 8-23, Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management director Andrew Notbohm said.

President Joe Biden on Friday issued a disaster declaration for Colorado, ensuring funding is available to help the state after extreme weather hit El Paso, Cheyenne, Douglas, Elbert, Kit Carson and Lincoln counties in June and July.

"This is the first step into now a longer process. Recovery is a marathon," Notbohm said Monday afternoon.