Today is June 30, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

Colorado voters get to weigh in on next year's major party presidential nominations on Super Tuesday, but if past performance is any guide, scoring a win in the state's primary could be closer to kryptonite for some White House hopefuls.

As often as not in recent decades, national candidates who carry Colorado's primaries or caucuses have gone on to lose their party's nomination, sometimes ending their bids within weeks of claiming victory in the Rockies.

Just ask past Democratic presidential nominees Jerry Brown and Bernie Sanders, or GOP standard-bearers Rick Santorum and Ted Cruz.

The state's spotty track record backing nominees didn't appear to be on anyone's minds this week when Gov. Jared Polis joined with election and leading partisan officials to declare that Colorado's 2024 presidential primary will be held on March 5, along with contests scheduled in at least 14 other states and one territory — accounting for more than one-third of the delegates headed for next summer's Democratic and Republican national conventions.

If Colorado's primary doesn't get lost in the shuffle — a possibility with electoral giants California and Texas casting ballots on the same day — voters could be treated to splashy visits and intense, on-the-ground campaigning from a slew of presidential contenders, like happened three years ago when the state conducted its first primary in 20 years after a stretch of relying on precinct caucuses to kick off national delegate selection.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court will likely hand down a decision in a case out of Colorado that could permit artistically oriented businesses to decline service to LGBTQ customers.

On June 29, however, The New Republic reported that part of the evidence submitted in the lawsuit of 303 Creative v. Elenis references a purportedly gay customer who sought the services of plaintiff Lorie Smith, but who may not exist.

Smith is the owner of 303 Creative, a graphic design company. She seeks to expand her portfolio to wedding websites, but says her Christian beliefs do not permit her to design websites for same-sex weddings. Although she has not refused service yet, nor has Colorado taken action against her, she challenged the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act's (CADA) prohibition against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in places of public accommodation.

Her lawyers included a two-page message Smith allegedly received through her company site on Sept. 21, 2016. "Stewart" wrote that he was marrying his fiancé, "Mike," the next year and "would love some design work done." He added he "might also" want a website.

Smith's lawsuit made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. On the day before the justices' expected decision, Melissa Gira Grant of The New Republic reported that she had contacted "Stewart" using the phone number included in Smith's filing. Stewart, which is his real name, said he had never submitted the inquiry and that someone apparently "falsified" his information.

Colorado universities signaled they would modify their approach to diversity goals following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down the race-based components of the admissions programs at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina.

Education officials said their commitment to “diversity, inclusion, equity and access” will “not diminish.”

But the overarching question facing universities is how.

A statement from the University of Colorado — signed by the president and chancellors — hints at how the educational system intends to achieve its diversity goals in light of the court's sweeping conclusion that "eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it."

"Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin," the court's opinion stated. "This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

In response, the university noted that diversity also encompasses “demographic characteristics, while also encompassing diverse life experiences and perspectives.”

For the first time since 2009, the Colorado Municipal League bestowed its highest honor on state legislators this week.

The organization recognized Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Sen. Rachel Zenzinger as "CML Legislative Heroes" on Monday for their work supporting municipalities during the 2023 legislative session. This award hasn't been given to any state legislator since Sen. Joyce Foster, D-Denver, 14 years ago.

Kevin Bommer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League, said Kirkmeyer and Zenzinger's actions "steadfastly supporting and defending local government decision-making" inspired the league to bestow the rare accolade.

“It is disappointingly rare, but the league hopes their example ignites a commitment to ‘partnership over preemption,'" Bommer said. "Issues this important know no partisan boundaries, and it was CML’s honor to acknowledge the effort they made to keep local control local and home rule at home during the 2023 legislative session.”

The awards were presented at the Colorado Municipal League's annual conference, during which Kirkmeyer and Zenzinger spoke on one of the biggest local control policy debates of the year — Senate Bill 213.

A Boulder County judge was wrong to permit an alleged victim of sex assault and three of her friends or coworkers to testify about how she changed after the disputed rape, Colorado's second-highest court ruled last month in reversing the defendant's convictions.

By 2-1, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals concluded the victim's change in demeanor after Edgar Ramirez-Martinez allegedly assaulted her was not clearly relevant to the contested issue at trial: whether the victim, identified as B.M., consented to have sex.

"The evidence here showed the victim’s demeanor at undetermined points in time after the alleged sexual assault," wrote Judge Ted C. Tow III in the May 25 opinion. "It did not make the existence of B.M.’s consent, or lack thereof, at the time of the alleged sexual assault any more or less probable."

Judge Timothy J. Schutz disagreed with that logic, arguing courts in other states have held that a victim's behavioral changes are relevant to analyzing consent as "psychological scars" of an uninvited injury. He also criticized the majority's suggestion that B.M.'s change in demeanor could simply mean she regretted a consensual sexual encounter.

"I do not agree that the psychological reaction, and associated behavioral and personality changes, of someone who has been sexually assaulted through an act committed without their consent is equivalent to the psychological harm that a person might feel for engaging in consensual sexual behavior that they later regret," he wrote.