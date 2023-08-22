Today is Aug. 22, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for a multi-year, multibillion-dollar property tax relief measure to appear on the November ballot, declining to address the argument from a group of largely Republican challengers that Proposition HH violates the state constitution's single-subject requirement.

The lawsuit rocketed through the legal system, with only three months between its filing and the decision from the state's highest court, due to the looming Sept. 11 deadline for the secretary of state to sign off on the contents of the 2023 ballot. The outcome favors Democrats' legislative solution to soaring property valuations, which went up by 40% on average in some areas of the state.

Justice Richard L. Gabriel, in the Aug. 21 opinion, noted the Supreme Court's own precedent barred it from reviewing the challenged provisions of a referred measure that voters have yet to approve or reject.

"Accordingly, we conclude that the district court did not have, and we do not have, subject matter jurisdiction to review (Proposition HH) for compliance with our constitution’s single subject requirement unless and until those measures have been approved by Colorado voters," he wrote.

However, Gabriel cautioned that if voters were to enact Proposition HH in November, courts could then review the law for its constitutionality and void any non-compliant features.

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed an executive order that he says will speed up the process for getting more affordable housing into the market.

Key to the effort is ordering the Division of Housing to reduce its timeline for awarding housing grants and loans from its current 240-day turnaround to 90 days.

By Jan. 1, 2024, the division should have its timeline for drafting and executing grants and loans down to 120 days, and then down to 90 days by July 1, 2024.

In addition, the division can use existing state and federal funds to provide "deeper subsidies to maximize unit production, including development in high-need, difficult to develop areas" tied to Proposition 123 funding.

That ballot measure, approved by voters last November, could direct up to $300 million to affordable housing development grants and loans, using 1% of state income tax revenue.

The Polis administration did not provide an estimate on how much this new effort would cost.

Polis told reporters at a Monday news conference the state will prioritize existing resources to get those grants out the door faster.

A Democrat-backed proposal will provide billions of dollars in property tax relief over a decade in a way that helps schools, according to a new analysis.

The analysis from the Bell Policy Center said all Colorado property owners will receive property tax relief under Proposition HH, but it would be particularly helpful to low- and middle-income households.

"Low- and middle-income households will benefit the most," the analysis said.

Under Proposition HH, property tax bills would be lowered first by reducing the rate at which a home’s assessed values are taxed and it would also decrease the amount of taxable property value through value reductions, "a progressive mechanism that benefits lower-value homes more than higher-value homes," the analysis said.

The analysis noted each household's property tax bill will still increase, but those increases would be smaller if voters approved Proposition HH.

Democratic congressional candidate Anna Stout has been endorsed by two state lawmakers who represent parts of the Western Slope, her campaign said Friday.

Stout, the mayor of Grand Junction, is one of five Democrats running in a primary for the chance to challenge U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Silt Republican seeking a third term representing the 3rd Congressional District in 2024.

State Sen. Dylan Roberts and state Rep. Meghan Lukens, both Eagle Democrats, threw their support behind Stout in statements released on Friday by her campaign.

Referring to Stout, Lukens said: "It is clear that she keeps her constituents top of mind as mayor of Grand Junction, and will absolutely put her constituents first as congresswoman for Congressional District 3.”

"Whether it is standing up for Colorado's water and agriculture interests, focusing on constituent services to help improve people's lives or defending our personal freedoms, Anna will be a reasonable and effective voice for Colorado in Congress," Roberts said, adding that he believes Stout has "the experience, integrity, and passion needed to get the job done" for the district's residents.

It's almost time for the first debate among Republicans competing for their party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Here's all of the information on how to watch.