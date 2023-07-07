Today is July 7, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

Republicans in the Colorado Senate asked to go back to work at the Capitol on Thursday, calling on Gov. Jared Polis to convene a special legislative session.

The Colorado legislature meets to pass laws for 120 days each year from January through May. But the governor can summon lawmakers in the offseason to work on legislation addressing a specific issue. Most recently, Polis called a special session in 2020 to respond to economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Republicans said they want a special session this summer for two issues: rising property taxes and bond eligibility for murder suspects.

“We have spent many hours in committee and on the Senate floor warning about consequences like these and urging our Democrat colleagues to slow down and think about the results of their rash legislation,” said Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs. “We have called on the Democrats to return to the Capitol this summer to help us fix the mess their ill-considered actions have caused for Coloradans.”

The concern over property taxes is a familiar one, with Republican lawmakers repeatedly calling for a special session to address the issue for the last two months, beginning days before the 2023 session ended. But bond eligibility for murder suspects is new.

It's been a dozen years since Colorado's general election ballot has been as sparse as it will be next year.

Instead of electing a governor, U.S. senator or other statewide executive offices, Coloradans will only be faced with voting for president and the at-large University of Colorado regent seat in 2024, just as they were in 2012.

That's due to the staggered, six-year terms served by the state's two U.S. senators, which leaves one in every six general elections without any candidates running for major statewide office at the top of the ticket.

Of course, the ballot will still feature plenty of races in addition to the presidential contest. Up for grabs are Colorado's eight U.S. House seats — one more than the state boasted in 2012 — as well as legislative, county and district attorney elections, plus CU regent, state board of education and any initiatives or referenda that make the ballot.

A lot has changed in the state politically in just 12 years, though there are strong echoes of the 2012 election as next year's ballot take shape.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce debuted a new accolade on Thursday, naming over a dozen state legislators as the "most valuable" of the year.

The 2023 Colorado Chamber MVP Award recognizes 15 lawmakers for their working during the last legislative session. The chamber said the award honors those who led advocacy for the business community, worked with the chamber on economic policies and voted for business interests.

“The outcome of this legislative session required a great deal of work and collaboration to foster a thriving business environment in Colorado,” said Meghan Dollar, the chamber's senior vice president of government affairs. “We applaud the work of these 15 legislators as they have illustrated their commitment to protecting the interests of businesses and employees in Colorado.”

This first annual award was created to encourage legislators to fight for a healthy business climate, the chamber said. This comes as some recent reports have shown Colorado falling behind other states in key economic metrics.

Eight Democrats and seven Republicans won the inaugural award — including all four leaders of the minority party. Eight of the recipients are House representatives and seven are senators.

Fake police personas, used to catch people who lure children over the Internet, count as "victims" and can trigger the requirement to register as a sex offender for life, Colorado's second-highest court ruled last week.

A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals declined to part ways with a 14-year-old decision that found the absence of a human victim "does not matter."

"Here, by interpreting 'victim' to include intended fictional victims and thereby placing the focus on the offender’s intent and conduct," wrote Judge W. Eric Kuhn, "we give proper effect to the legislature’s purpose of providing notice to the community of — and protecting the community from — an offender who would have completed the assault had the victim been real."

Under Colorado law, defendants may be designated "sexually violent predators" who are typically required to register for the rest of their lives as sex offenders and whose identity is subject to community notification.

A sexually violent predator designation requires, among other things, that the "victim" is a "stranger to the offender or a person with whom the offender established or promoted a relationship" for the purpose of sexual abuse.

Another solid month of hiring in the United States is expected to be reported Friday, an outcome that would suggest no recession is near but could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to succeed in its drive to cool the economy and curb high inflation.

Employers are forecast to have added 205,000 jobs in June, according to economists surveyed by data provider FactSet. Though below recent monthly gains, that would amount to a healthy increase and reflect a historically high number of advertised job openings.

A continuation of robust hiring would underscore the economy's surprising resilience at a time when the Fed has jacked up its key interest rate by a sizable 5 percentage points — the fastest pace of rate hikes in four decades. Those increases have made mortgages, auto loans and other forms of borrowing significantly more expensive. Yet consumers are still increasing their spending, if modestly, providing the incentive for some companies to keep hiring and expanding.

Economists have projected that the unemployment rate dipped last month from 3.7% to 3.6%, near the lowest level in five decades.