Today is June 12, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

Investigators have never found the causes of some of the largest and most destructive fires in Colorado history, including the Black Forest fire, a trend state officials hope to change with more staff.

Finding the cigarettes, shell casings or other telltale signs of a fire's cause amid the ashes is tedious work that can take professionals working through inches of ground at a time with magnifying glasses and magnets to find.

Key evidence can be lost or much harder to find as time passes, scenes see lots of foot or vehicle traffic, or the ground is soaked in rain or snow. So investigators need to get to the scene as soon as it's safe and get started, fire investigators said.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control's sole fire investigator, Dawn Tollis, does her best getting to the fires where local departments have asked for her help, with hard-to-solve house fires, fatal fires or catastrophic wildfires.

"I work a 24/7 on call schedule. So I don't have nights. I don't have weekends. I don't have holidays. … And that can be challenging," she said.

Her average commute is 6½ hours to many rural communities, and everywhere she goes, Jo Jo, a black Lab trained to detect petroleum products, goes along to sniff out evidence.

Former President Donald Trump won the straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit on Saturday, one day after his federal indictment was unsealed.

Trump received 40.3% support in the straw poll, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) received 35.8% support, talk-radio show host Larry Elder received 7.7%, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) received 5.8%. Elder and former Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson were the only 2024 Presidential candidates in attendance at the summit.

“We need Trump back in. We owe it to him,” said Peter Boddie, an attendee at the summit. “All the stuff he did for us when he was in office, he got more accomplished for conservatives, more for Christians. He followed through on almost every one of his promises except when his own party, like Mitch McConnell, or somebody held it up.”

Trump’s win in the straw poll comes one day after an indictment was unsealed showing the former president is charged with 37 felony counts related to him keeping classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago residence after he was president.

Right-leaning activists, media personalities, scholars and politicians gathered in Denver this weekend at the Western Conservative Summit to sound the alarm over threats to the region's way of life, which some warned is under attack.

More than 1,000 people filled a corner of the Colorado Convention Center for the two-day summit, sponsored by Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute, to hear from a lineup of speakers and join in discussions.

Institute President Jeff Hunt set the tone for the summit and its "Western Strong" theme in his welcoming remarks, delivered Friday morning from the stage of the convention center's Bellco Theatre.

"We're creating a place for conservatives to get together," said Hunt, noting that the gathering was in its 14th year.

But this year, he added, conservatives appear to be on the run in the West.

The Denver City Council is expected to consider a $450,000 liability claim on Monday filed by the family of the 18-year-old who bled to death in front of a Denver police officer in 2020.

On Sept. 7, 2020, police responded to a complaint of shots fired when a man flagged officers down and directed them to a friend who had been shot at the Elm on Panorama apartments on East Harvard Avenue in southeast Denver.

JaLonte Jones died pleading for help from former Denver police officer DeWayne Rodgers, who looked on without trying to save his life.

The family’s attorney, Ciara Anderson, called the case tragic, saying officers "did absolutely nothing, but interrogate" Jones.

“Officers are meant to protect citizens when they're called upon,” Anderson told The Denver Gazette on Friday.

Anderson added, “Nothing is going to bring him back.”

Much of the theft was brazen, even simple.

Fraudsters used the Social Security numbers of dead people and federal prisoners to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected those benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers.

Criminals and gangs grabbed the money. But so did a U.S. soldier in Georgia, the pastors of a defunct church in Texas, a former state lawmaker in Missouri and a roofing contractor in Montana.

All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history, with thieves plundering billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in a century and to stabilize an economy in free fall.

An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has so far disbursed in COVID relief aid.