Today is May 15, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Staff defections, personnel clashes and delays in legislatively mandated reforms have troubled the new Behavioral Health Administration, a state department launched just over a year ago to fix Colorado’s tattered safety net for the mentally ill that one study ranked the worst in the nation.

The new department was supposed to be the key to improving the abysmal rate of access to care in Colorado, which still fails to provide adequate services to the mentally ill despite spending $1.5 billion annually on more than 120 mental health service programs spread across 13 state agencies and the judicial branch.

Instead, sharp divisions in the Behavioral Health Administration hobbled its ability to fulfill its mandate, according to a review of staff emails, legislative testimony and interviews.

The top three officials at the department clashed so severely that the head of the new department complained in emails that the other two did not trust her, and they resigned. They returned to work after Gov. Jared Polis replaced their boss late last month with an interim appointee.

Is high potency marijuana bad for individuals with preexisting mental health conditions?

According to university researchers, the answer is yes, depending on the condition.

But the researchers found it also offers some benefits, such as reducing anxiety and depression.

Researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus pointed to two studies showing that very potent marijuana is associated with psychosis.

Colorado's General Assembly had tasked the school to conduct a review of the scientific literature into the physical and mental health effects of high-potency THC or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

For the first time in state history, the Colorado legislature last week passed measures to specifically address the issue of eating disorders.

If signed into law by the governor, Senate Bill 14 will create a statewide program to educate and maintain a resource bank on disordered eating research, prevention, intervention and treatments. Senate Bill 176 will prohibit insurance providers from denying coverage of eating disorder treatment due to weight standards, and restrict the sale of diet pills to minors.

In Colorado and nationwide, around one in 10 people will be diagnosed with an eating disorder in their lifetime, most commonly anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder. Eating disorders are the second-deadliest mental illness, beat only by opioid-related deaths.

"These bills are a strong first step toward better supporting Coloradans experiencing eating disorders," said Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, who sponsored both bills. "It was the first time the legislature took up that issue in a meaningful way and we'll be continuing that work in the future."

While the passage of these bills is a historic move for Colorado, it didn't come without concessions. Both bills were significantly changed from their original versions to reduce the price tag for the state.

When the Space Force was established in late 2019, more than 1,000 Air National Guard members focused on space missions were left behind. A debate about their future is still raging, leaving the airmen in limbo some three years later.

Lawmakers are debating a new Space National Guard that could leave the 16 space-focused guard units, including seven in Colorado, in place. They've come to be known as "orphan units," left behind in an Air Force that is no longer technically responsible for training or equipping them.

The Space Force could also start a new model backed by Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, that would allow active duty guardians to work part time and hold civilian jobs. In an October 2022 policy statement the Biden administration said it supported transitioning the guard missions into the active Space Force to avoid the cost of a Space National Guard, a contested number.

The Biden administration wants to put conserving vast government-owned lands on equal footing with oil drilling, livestock grazing and other interests, according to a top administration official who defended the idea against criticism that it would interfere with industry.

The proposal would allow conservationists and others to lease federally owned land to restore it, much the same way oil companies buy leases to drill and ranchers pay to graze cattle. Companies could also buy conservation leases, such as oil drillers who want to offset damage to public land by restoring acreage elsewhere.

Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the Bureau of Land Management, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the proposed changes would address rising pressure from climate change and development. While the bureau previously issued leases for conservation in limited cases, it has never had a dedicated program for it, she said.

“It makes conservation an equal among the multiple uses that we manage for,” Stone-Manning said. “There are rules around how we do solar development. There are rules around how we do oil and gas. There have not been rules around how we deliver on the portions of (federal law) that say, ‘Manage for fish and wildlife habitat, manage for clean water.’”

The pending rule also would promote establishing more areas of "critical environmental concern” due to their historic or cultural significance, or their importance for wildlife conservation. More than 1,000 such sites covering about 33,000 square miles (85,000 square kilometers) have been designated previously.